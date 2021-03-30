WHO Could Advance International Treaty On Pandemic At Annual Ministerial Assembly

A proposed international treaty on pandemics could be advanced at the World Health Organization (WHO) annual ministerial meeting in May, chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Speaking to reporters on March 30, the director-general reckoned that the possible pact could help bridge the gaps brought to light by the coronavirus pandemic and facilitate the implementation of international health regulations. Additionally, it could also provide a framework for cooperation in pandemic prevention and response.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Ghebreyesus has repeatedly called for solidarity and international cooperation. Not only has he called for unanimous action on vaccine distribution but also on measures to curb the spread of respiratory infection. Just last week, the top scientist had urged rich countries to donate 10 million vaccine doses to facilitate equitable distribution of doses.

"The treaty, which could be taken forward by the World Health Assembly, would be based on the WHO constitution including the principles of health for all and no discrimination," Tedros, adding that it was for WHO member states to determine the content and whether it was ratified. READ | COVID-19 recovery rate in India among highest in the world: Health Ministry

World leaders call for international treaty

Ghebreyesus’s statement comes as several world leaders called for an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response stressing that “nobody is safe until everybody is safe.” The plea has also got the backing of the media across borders. Initially, the idea of such a treaty was proposed by EU leader Charles Michel last November, however, on March 30, it was echoed by leaders of 24 nations. The countries which formally backed an international treaty included Fiji, Portugal, Romania, Britain, Rwanda, Kenya, France, Germany, Greece, Korea, Chile, Costa Rica, Albania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Senegal, Spain, Norway, Serbia, Indonesia, Ukraine. Both US and China were absent from the appeal.

“We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the authors wrote in a commentary that was published in the Daily Telegraph, Le Monde, El Pais and other publications across the world.

Image Credits: AP/UNSPLASH