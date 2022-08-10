WHO Decries Monkey Killings In Brazil Over Pox Fear, Says 'transmission Linked To Humans'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday reiterated that the surge in monkeypox cases is not linked to transmission from monkeys. This comes after reports of killing of monkeys emerged from Brazil amid fears of monkeypox contagion. Speaking to reporters in Geneva, WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris on Tuesday clarified that the primates are not responsible for the monkeypox outbreaks in the country, instead the spread is a result of human-to-human transmission.

"What people need to know is that the transmission we are seeing is happening between humans," Dr. Harris said.

The WHO spokesperson explained that despite the name, the viral disease is not transmitted from monkeys. The name monkeypox has been given to the infection since it was first discovered in monkeys in Denmark. The disease however is most common among rodents. She further emphasised that despite the virus' capability to transmit from animal to human, the recent outbreak in Europe is due to its Anthroponoses nature.

As per WHO data, over 1,700 infections have been recorded in Brazil alone. Meanwhile, globally over 28,000 cases and 12 deaths have been reported so far. The disease that mostly remained endemic in African countries saw sporadic outbreaks in the West amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Monkeys poisoned in Brazil to curb spread of monkeypox

In a bizzare incident, as many as 10 monkeys were "intentionally" poisoned in Rio Preto natural reserve, Sao Paolo, Brazil after three monkeypox cases were reported in the area, G1 News reported. Animal activists and experts claimed that the "heinous" act of physically injuring the animals stemmed from the spread of the virus. Dr. Harris on Tuesday condemned the ruthless killing of innocent animals, reiterating that the recent rise in cases was due to "close-contact transmission" between humans.

“The concern should be about where it [is circulating] in the human population and what humans can do to protect themselves from getting it and transmitting it," Dr. Harris lamented, warning people against attacking animals.

Noting the global surge in infections, WHO has declared monkeypox a global emergency. Meanwhile, WHO also advised people against stigmatising those infected with monkeypox. "Stigmatising people because of a disease is NEVER ok. Anyone can get or pass on monkeypox," the apex health body said.

(Image: Shutterstock/AP/Unsplash)