WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Running Unopposed For 2nd Five-year Term

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the current director-general of the United Nations health agency, is running unopposed for his position for the second five years term. This announcement comes a month after the global health organisation closed candidacies for the post for the next term. Ghebreyesus was elected for the leadership in the agency in the year 2017 for his first five years term.

Ghebreyesus' name was recommended by 28 nations, which include over half of Europe and three African countries -- Botswana, Kenya, and Rwanda. The Director-General for the second five-year term will be chosen formally during the WHO's next assembly in May of 2022. The former Ethiopian health and foreign minister, Ghebreyesus obtained major support from France and Germany immediately after the candidacy period ended.

WHO announcement regarding the election of the next WHO Director-General: A single candidate was proposed by Member States by the 23 September 2021 deadline: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus @DrTedros, who is the incumbent Director-General.



Ghebreyesus, who is the UN health agency's first African head, has been the public face of the WHO since the COVID-19 outbreak, and is relatively known for his role in steering the organisation's efforts to fight the pandemic. He is the first WHO head who is not a medical doctor, having a background in biology and infectious diseases and a Ph.D. in community health.

Ghebreyesus' nomination will be submitted to WHA75

According to the WHO, during the 150th session of the Executive Board in January 2022, the board will hold an initial screening to ensure that the candidate meets the criteria decided by the Health Assembly. The board will interview him and then decide on the nomination by secret ballot. The nomination will be submitted to WHA75.

The appointment will take place at WHA75 in May 2022, as well as by secret ballot. The term of office of the next Director-General will start on 16 August 2022. "A Director-General can be re-appointed once. Therefore, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the incumbent Director-General, is eligible to be proposed for a second term of five years," the WHO said.

WHO Chief Ghebreyesus raised concern over COVID vaccination and Tigray war

Ghebreyesus has consistently expressed worry over Ethiopia's violent Tigray war, and his nomination was rejected by the Ethiopian government due to his criticism and roles in the old Tigrayan-dominated government. The nation has accused him of siding with Tigray's opposition troops, AP reported.

The U.N. health agency head has also been a strong voice in asking wealthier nations with huge COVID-19 vaccine stocks, as well as the multinational pharmaceutical corporations that manufacture the vaccines, to do more to enhance access to the vaccine doses in poor and developing countries, who are in great demand. He has even asked for a ban on booster injections so that additional doses might be made accessible to impoverished nations more quickly, but his demand has mostly gone unheeded.

Recently, Ghebreyesus stated that around 3 million new coronavirus infections have been reported in Europe in the previous week between the period of October 18-24. This was a significant 4% gain over the previous seven days. While coronavirus infections decreased in other regions, the number of cases in Europe climbed by 7%.

