WHO Discontinues Supply Of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Via UN Agencies, Cites 'deficiencies'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday discontinued the supply of Bharat Biotech's vaccine against COVID-19, Covaxin, through UN agencies, citing manufacturing "deficiencies." In a statement, the apex health care body also recommended that the countries that have received the vaccine must take necessary actions without specifying what the actions might be. However, the cancellation of supply to UN procurement agencies was to allow the manufacturer to rectify and upgrade its good manufacturing practice (GMP), which was ascertained after its latest inspection and not because of efficacy issues.

"This suspension is in response to the outcomes of WHO's post-Emergency Use Listing (EUL) inspection between March 14-22 and the need to conduct process and facility upgrade address GMP deficiencies," WHO said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the interruption in the supply of the vaccines will not interfere with the risk assessment date. In addition, the risk-benefit ratio will also remain unchanged, WHO informed, adding that verifiable data suggested the vaccine is effective and has not been called out for safety concerns. Bharat Biotech is unlikely to face any setbacks following WHO's move, sources of ANI confirmed.

Vaccine-maker not to suffer from WHO's decision

Bharat Biotech on April 1 released a response to WHO's decision to suspend the supply of the company's COVID vaccine. "For millions who have received Covaxin, the vaccine certificates issued still stand valid as there is no impact on efficacy and safety of the vaccine," Bharat Biotech had said. Speaking to ANI, sources in the company informed that the vaccine-maker has agreed to make the modifications deemed necessary by WHO. Further, the anonymous individual reiterated that WHO's report is a part of "routine inspection for Covaxin."

"Recieved some feedback...will do those modifications. WHO has said nothing related to safety or efficacy. (The feedback) is a part of routine inspection for Covaxin," ANI reported, citing its source.

Currently, Bharat Biotech will only directly ship direct batches to stipulated countries under the 'Vaccine Maitri' program. While WHO's decision will remotely impact the vaccine maker's supply, the authorities at Bharat Biotech have decided to apply for full licensure for Covaxin from the top health body. Meanwhile, sources told ANI that the company has not yet received the "final copy" of the official report from WHO. "Once we receive the report, we will reply to it," the anonymous source added.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker has currently decided to slow down the Covaxin production for facility optimisation and maintenance process. “As all existing facilities were repurposed for the manufacture of COVAXIN, with continuous production during the past year, to meet the public health emergency of COVID-19, these upgrades were due. Certain highly sophisticated equipment which was required to enhance the process stringency were unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has to be stressed that the quality of COVAXIN was never compromised at any point in time,” the company sources said, as quoted by ANI.

