WHO's Emergency Expert Says 'lockdown Not Enough' To Combat COVID-19

World Health Organisation’s top official has said that in order to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak, just lockdowns are “not enough”. This comes as the fatal virus has now spread to over 185 countries and the global infection count has crossed 3,10,000, which has prompted major cities to go under lockdown. The leaders have viewed social distancing as the most effective way to tackle the pandemic. However, Dr Mike Ryan said that countries should instead focus on “finding who is sick” and then “isolate them”.

In a televised interview with an international media outlet, Ryan has said, "The danger right now with the lockdowns ... if we don't put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up." Most of the European countries, along with the United States have followed the strict measures taken by China and other Asian countries in order to stem the virus spread.

'Test, test, test'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said on March 16 that the best way to combat the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus for all countries is to ramp up their testing programs. The WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a conference in Geneva that the “simple message” he has for all countries is “test, test, test”. He further added that the countries will remain unsuccessful to tackle the pandemic if they fail to test all suspected cases and remain “blindfolded”.

WHO chief said, “But the most effective way to prevent infections and save lives is breaking the chains of transmission. And to do that, you must test and isolate. You cannot fight a fire blindfolded.

He added, "And we cannot stop this pandemic if we don’t know who is infected. We have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test. Test every suspected case.”

