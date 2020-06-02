COVID-19: WHO Expert Denies Claims Of Change In Transmissibility, Severity Of Illness

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO) has claimed that there is no evidence that the coronavirus has changed in terms of its transmissibility and the severity of the disease. According to reports, the statement came from Maria Van Kerkhove via a virtual press conference on June 1.

COVID-19 becoming less deadlier?

As per reports, the statement by Maria Van Kerkhove could be seen as a response to media reports that have cited Alberto Zangrillo, the head of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy claiming that the coronavirus was becoming less deadly and therefore the death rate of the virus was also decreasing. The doctor claimed that according to his tests that he carried out 10 days ago, the viral load in quantitative terms was much lesser when compared to the samples from one or two months ago.

Refuting these claims, Van Kerkhove said that there has been no change in the virus in terms of its transmissibility or its severity. In her statement, the WHO expert further added that the virus is still capable of causing a super-spreading event while at the same time causing severe symptoms in 20 per cent of infected individuals.

During the press conference, Van Kerkhove admitted to not having to have read this particular reports and believe that it was referring to measures that can be taken to reduce the risk of transmission as well as locating and caring for infected individuals. The expert added that the WHO has consistently advocated early treatment, early identification, and early oxygen support. These pieces of advice remain constant in the battle against the deadly coronavirus. COVID-19 has infected 6,259,887 people worldwide and has a global death toll of 375,208.

(With inputs from ANI)(Image Credit ANI)

