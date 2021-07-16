WHO Experts Warn Against 'new & Possibly More Dangerous COVID Variants Of Concern'

The COVID-19 pandemic is "nowhere near finished" and more dangerous variants are likely to emerge, the World Health Organization's Emergency Committee said on July 15. WHO's emergency committee warned that new variants of COVID-19 were expected to spread around the world. After the meeting, WHO released a statement that expressed concerns about highly transmissible coronavirus variants.

WHO raises concern over COVID-19

The World Health Organization Emergency Committee concluded that COVID-19 pandemic remains a public health emergency of international concern. The committee recognised "the strong likelihood for the emergence and global spread of new and possibly more dangerous variants of concern that may be even more challenging to control," according to the statement. The WHO committee noted that despite the global efforts against the novel virus, "the pandemic is nowhere near finished". "The Committee expressed deep concern about the level of for COVID19 Strategic Preparedness & Response Plan, which constrains WHO’s ability to coordinate the pandemic response, esp. in terms of having the flexibility we need to move at the speed the virus moves", WHO wrote on Twitter.

The committee called on all countries to support WHO’s call to vaccinate at least 10 per cent of the population of every country by the end of September. "Given the limited access and inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines", the committee advised that the member states do not use proof of vaccination as the only requirement for international travel. The experts committee appreciated States Parties for engaging in research to increase understanding of COVID-19 vaccine. They advised that clinical trial volunteers not be disadvantaged in travel arrangements due to their participation in research studies. The team of experts highlighted the risk of emergence of new zoonotic diseases while still responding to the current pandemic. It is worth mentioning that World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on July 12 warned against the increase in Delta variant of COVID-19 cases around the world.

IMAGE: Pixabay/AP