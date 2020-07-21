WHO Expresses Concern Over Impact Of COVID-19 On Native People Of Americas

The World Health Organisation on July 20 expressed concern about the native people of the Americas getting impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. WHO on Monday said that with Americas still the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact on the region's indigenous people is of deep concern for the United Nations' health body because they are the most vulnerable in the region as they lack basic necessities. The United States and Brazil are currently leading the pack with the most number of cases and fatalities anywhere in the world, while Peru, Mexico, and Chile are quickly catching up as they are number six, seven and eight on the list of worst-affected nations.

Read: WHO Deeply Concerned With Virus Impact In Americas

"Like other vulnerable groups, indigenous peoples face many challenges. This includes a lack of political representation, economic marginalization, and lack of access to health, education, and social services. Indigenous peoples often have a high burden of poverty, unemployment, malnutrition, and both communicable and non-communicable diseases, making them more vulnerable to COVID-19 and its severe outcomes," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while speaking from Geneva during the regular crisis update.

Read: WHO Official Hails 'good News' From Early Trials

WHO praises vaccine development

WHO during the briefing also welcomed the positive news about the potential vaccine that has come out of the United Kingdom on Monday. The experimental vaccine developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has been found to be safe when tried upon a group of volunteers aged between 18 to 55 years. The potential vaccine reportedly triggered an immune response in candidates as none suffered any serious adverse effects, other than chills, muscle aches, and headaches, which were expected. The coronavirus outbreak has so far affected more than 14 million and has killed nearly 6,10,000 people across the globe.

Read: WHO Sees Record Increase In Coronavirus Cases, Global Toll Surpasses 14 Million

Read: US Doctor Who Survived Virus On Disregard

(Image Credit: PAHO/WHO)