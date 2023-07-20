WHO Expresses Concern Over Soaring Temperatures, Says Healthcare Systems Are Crumbling

The World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed serious concern over the extreme temperatures that have baked the northern hemisphere, stating on Wednesday that healthcare systems in various countries have fallen under immense pressure as a result. It said that the scorching heat has particularly battered nations that possess the least amount of resources to cope with it.

Furthermore, the condition of people already suffering from diabetes, asthma, and cardiovascular diseases has been aggravated, according to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "Extreme heat takes the greatest toll on those least able to manage its consequences, such as older people, infants and children, and the poor and homeless," he said, according to The Guardian.

"It also puts increased pressure on health systems. Exposure to excessive heat has wide-ranging impacts for health, often amplifying pre-existing conditions and resulting in premature death and disability," Ghebreyesus continued, adding that the WHO is joining forces with the World Meteorological Organization to come up with action plans to lower the impact of excessively hot weather.

Extreme heat bakes Greece

With rising temperatures contributing to large-scale wildfires in parts of Europe like Greece, the European Union has deployed firefighting teams and aircraft to contain the infernos. It has also vowed to provide more assistance as forecasts continue to suggest that the worst is yet to come.

Three firefighting crews from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia are set to reach Greece on Thursday, as Israel pledges to send two aircraft in addition to the four planes sent by Italy and France. US climate envoy John Kerry has branded the worsening situation across the globe as a “universal threat to humankind”.

"President Biden believes, as I think of the world does, that the climate crisis is a universal threat to humankind. And we all have a responsibility to deal with it as rapidly as we can. And we hope we will leave other issues aside," he said during an official visit to China.