WHO Flip-flops On Its COVID-19 Vaccine Advice, Says Healthy Kids & Teens Are At 'low Risk'

The World Health Organization's (WHO) panel of vaccine experts has announced revised guidelines for the global COVID-19 vaccination strategy, recommending that healthy children and adolescents, who are deemed low priority, may not require vaccination. The new roadmap aims to prioritize vaccines for individuals at the highest risk of severe illness and death, according to the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE). The updated guidelines come in response to the current Omicron phase of the pandemic and the high levels of population immunity in countries resulting from vaccinations and prior infections, as per a report from CNN.

The World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has released a new set of recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations, focusing on high-, medium-, and low-risk groups. The updated guidelines suggest administering additional booster doses to high-priority groups, including older individuals, immunocompromised people of all ages, frontline healthcare workers, and pregnant people, six to twelve months after their last booster dose. For those at medium risk, SAGE advised primary vaccinations and initial booster doses, but not routine additional boosters. This group encompasses children and adolescents with health risks, as well as healthy adults below the age of approximately 60.

What about vaccinations for kids?

The World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has recommended that countries assess the disease burden and cost-effectiveness before considering COVID-19 vaccination for healthy children and adolescents between the ages of six months and 17 years. According to a press release by SAGE, the public health impact of vaccinating healthy young individuals is substantially lower than the well-established benefits of essential vaccines for children such as measles, rotavirus, and pneumococcal conjugate vaccines. The group emphasised that its vaccine guidance is subject to change depending on the evolving pandemic conditions. Meanwhile, countries are making their independent decisions on vaccine recommendations based on their vaccine supply and progress.

US officials are reportedly considering offering another bivalent booster to individuals at high risk of severe COVID-19, following the lead of the United Kingdom and Canada. However, experts recognize the competing health priorities related to vaccine distribution. During a press briefing on Tuesday, SAGE Chair Dr. Hanna Nohynek acknowledged that the COVID pandemic has had a significant impact on immunization programs worldwide. While many countries have made commendable progress in achieving high vaccination coverage, reducing inequities and ensuring that high-priority groups receive adequate protection remains an ongoing challenge. Efforts to close coverage gaps and ensure that the most vulnerable populations are adequately protected continue to be a priority.