Who Is Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban Leader Rumoured To Be Afghanistan's Next President?

As Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, there is uncertainty about the future of leadership in the country. But there are talks on the Taliban's top leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar likely to become the next President of the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan'. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is the co-founder and political chief of the terrorist group headed by Haibatullah Akhundzada.

Abdul Ghani Baradar

Abdul Ghani Baradar was born in a village named Weetmak in the Uruzgan province of Afghanistan, in 1968 and raised in Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban movement. He devoted his youth as an insurgent fighting against the Soviet invasion of the country in the late 1970s.

Abdul Ghani fought alongside Mohammed Omar, later the duo set up a madrassa in Kandahar. They founded the Taliban with a mission of religious purification and to establish their own emirate.

The Taliban swept to power in 1996 with support from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. This victory was majorly credited to Baradar, who was Mullah Omar’s deputy at the time. He was hailed as an architect of these victories. He later served as a succession of the military. In terms of administrative roles, he was deputy minister of defence in the five-year Taliban regime in Afghanistan when the militia was overthrown by the US and its Afghan allies back then.

In 2001, after the defeat of the Taliban, Baradar was the de facto leader of the Quetta Shura, which was the Taliban’s leadership in exile, mainly in Pakistan. But under Barak Obama's directions, the CIA tracked Baradar to Karachi in 2010 and persuaded the ISI to arrest him.

Doha Agreement

In 2018, during President Donald Trump's rule, Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad asked for Baradar'ss release which was done to seek his support in negotiating a power-sharing agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

In February 2020, a series of talks and meetings were held with the US in Qatar that led to the signing of the Doha Agreement. As per the agreement, the US vowed not to fight against the Taliban. The agreement also mentioned that the Taliban would participate in a power-sharing deal with the Afghan government of Ashraf Ghani.

Kabul under Taliban

On August 15, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. He later wrote in a post, “The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen, they are now facing a new historical test. Either they will preserve the name and honour of Afghanistan or they will give priority to other places and networks".

