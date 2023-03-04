Who Is Ales Bialiatski? The Nobel Laureate Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison By Belarus

Belarusian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Ales Bialiatski, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a court in Belarus. The Viasna human rights group reported that he was found guilty of smuggling and financing activities that "grossly violated public order". Supporters of Bialiatski, who is 60 years old, claim that the authoritarian regime led by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is attempting to silence him, as per a report from Associated Press. Bialiatski was one of three recipients of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

He was arrested in 2021 after widespread protests over disputed elections in the previous year and accused of smuggling money into Belarus to fund opposition activities. Alongside two fellow campaigners, Valentin Stefanovich and Vladimir Labkovich, who both pleaded not guilty, Bialiatski was sentenced in court. Stefanovich received a nine-year sentence, while Labkovich was sentenced to seven years in prison. Demonstrators faced police brutality during the 2020 protests, and Lukashenko's critics were frequently detained and jailed.

A look at Ales Bialiatski's life

Early Life and Education:

Ales Bialiatski was born on September 25, 1962, in the village of Pogonya, in the Baranavichy district of Belarus. His parents were farmers, and he grew up in a rural environment. Bialiatski attended school in his hometown and later moved to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, to attend university.

He studied at the Faculty of Philology of the Belarusian State University in Minsk, where he was actively involved in student activities. During his university years, he became interested in human rights and started to participate in protests against the authoritarian government of Belarus.

Activism:

In 1996, Bialiatski founded the human rights center "Viasna", which quickly became one of the leading human rights organizations in Belarus. The organisation focused on defending the rights of political prisoners, monitoring human rights violations, and providing legal aid to victims of human rights abuses.

Over the years, Bialiatski and "Viasna" faced persecution and harassment from the Belarusian government. In 2001, the government shut down the organization and arrested Bialiatski on trumped-up charges of tax evasion. He spent over two years in prison, during which time he was subjected to physical and psychological abuse.

Despite the government's efforts to silence him, Bialiatski continued to advocate for human rights and to speak out against the regime in Belarus. He participated in protests and organized demonstrations, and he used his position as the head of "Viasna" to raise awareness about human rights abuses in Belarus.

International Recognition:

Bialiatski's activism has earned him international recognition and numerous awards. He was awarded the Homo Homini Award by the Czech organization People in Need in 2006, and the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in 2013. In 2022, he was awarded the Nobel.

Arrest and Imprisonment:

In 2011, Bialiatski was arrested again and sentenced to four and a half years in prison on charges of "tax evasion" and "concealment of income." His imprisonment sparked international outrage, and numerous human rights organizations called for his release.

During his time in prison, Bialiatski was subjected to harsh conditions and mistreatment. He was held in solitary confinement, denied access to medical care, and subjected to psychological abuse. Despite these conditions, Bialiatski remained committed to his activism and continued to speak out against human rights abuses in Belarus.

Release and Continued Activism:

Bialiatski was released in 2014 after serving over three years in prison. Following his release, he continued to work as a human rights activist and advocate for democracy and freedom in Belarus. He was arrested again in 2021.