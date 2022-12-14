Who Is Bernard Arnault? All You Need To Know About World's Richest Person And His Empire

These individuals and their families are apparently wealthier than most countries on the planet, and we as “common folk” can only look in awe as their ridiculously huge net worth keeps fluctuating and keeps ranking them amongst the world’s richest people. The race to reach the top of the list, even though it does not relatively amuse the billionaires on the list, has always caught our attention just to wonder what they will do with all those ‘monies’. Recently, it has been French billionaire Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton who is wearing the crown of the richest person in the world for the first time in his history.

In recent months, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and now Twitter CEO, tech billionaire Elon Musk had been dominating the rankings with Tesla shares dominating the stock market, but with Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter, investors are being cautious as his interest shifts towards transforming the micro-blogging platform, resulting in Tesla shares losing more than forty percent of their value. Therefore, time and again, billionaires other than Musk have grabbed the spot whether it is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos or Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. With the spotlight now on fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault, the co-founder of the largest luxury products conglomerate in the world, all of us want to know who this Frenchman is and what products he sells which the majority of the people in the middle class cannot purchase.

Bernard Arnault and family currently hold a net worth of US$ 187.5 billion as of December 14. Arnault is not new to the 100 billion club, being the third person to achieve the impressive feat after Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. He has consistently held the tag of Europe’s richest person and has surpassed more than four percent of the country’s economy he is from. Being the co-founder of the world’s largest luxury goods powerhouse, Arnault derives the majority of his wealth from his 97.5 percent stake in Christian Dior which in turn controls about 41 percent of LVMH while Arnault family also holds an additional six percent of LVMH stake.

Arnault’s keen eye for BoF (Business of Fashion)

Born in Roubaix in the north of France in 1949, Arnault graduated from the elite engineering school Ecole Polytechnique in Palaiseau. Hailing from the family that owned industrial construction firm Ferret Savinel, he became CEO of his father’s business in 1978 before moving to the US in 1981 to venture into real estate. With him focused on directing his career into luxury goods, he directed his father’s fortune in construction into taking over Boussac Saint-Freres in 1985, a bankrupt textile group for US$ 15 million. But it was not Boussac Saint-Freres that was on Arnault’s mind, it was a certain subsidiary that Boussac Saint-Freres owned by the name of Christian Dior. He spun off most of the parent company’s other businesses and used the windfall to buy a controlling stake in LVMH, whose two main companies, Louis Vuitton and Moet Hennessy, had merged in 1987.

Over the next three decades, Arnault turned LVMH into a luxury fashion enterprise selling Champagne, wine, spirits, fashion, leather goods, watches, jewellery, hotel stays, perfume and cosmetics through more than 5,500 stores worldwide. Understanding the fashion potential of China, he opened the first Louis Vuitton store in Beijing in 1992. LVMH earlier this year lifted the age limit of its chief executive officer. That would allow 73-year-old Arnault to stay at the helm until 80, a sign he intends to be in charge for longer.

In October this year, Arnault sold his LVMH private jet after billionaires were criticised for contributing to global warming and carbonisation due to use of private jets. Many billionaires including Elon Musk have had their jets tracked on Twitter and shamed regarding carbon emissions associated with them. “With all these stories, the group had a plane and we sold it,” Arnault said on Radio Classique, which is owned by LVMH. “The result now is that no one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes,” he added.

Which subsidiaries does LVMH own?

With its headquarters in Paris, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments:

Wines & Spirits

This segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines. It also distributes vodka and white liquor. The brands in this segment are Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Château Galoupet, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Eminente, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Joseph Phelps, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra and Woodinville.

Fashion & Leather Goods

This segment engages in the manufacture of luggage items, bags, accessories, shoes and clothes. The brands included in this segment are Berluti, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Fendi, Givenchy, Kenzo, Loewe, Loro Piana, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Moynat, Patou and RIMOWA.

Perfumes & Cosmetics

This segment engages in the production and distribution of make-up, perfume and skin care products. The brands in this segment include Acqua di Parma, Benefit Cosmetics, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Fresh, Givenchy Parfums, Guerlain, Kenzo Parfums, KVD Beauty, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Make Up For Ever, Officine Universelle Buly, Parfums Christian Dior, Perfumes Loewe and STELLA by Stella McCartney.

Watches & Jewelry

This segment manufactures luxury watches and accessories for men and women. The subsidiaries in this segment are Bulgari, Chaumet, Fred, Hublot, Repossi, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co. and Zenith.

Selective Retailing

This segment is used to promote an environment that is appropriate to the image and status of the luxury brands. It engages in the sale of luxury products to international travellers and on board cruise ships such as the Starboard cruise services. This segment also manages beauty stores that combine direct access and customer assistance to customers like Sephora.

Other Activities & Eliminations

This segment includes the media division that publishes newspapers and magazines, manages business, hotels and financial websites and holds radio stations. This segment also engages in the real estate industry and builds luxury yachts. The entities under this segment are Belmond, Cheval Blanc, Connaissance des Arts, Cova, Investir, Jardin d'Acclimatation, Le Parisien, Les Echos, Radio Classique and Royal Van Lent.

What is the methodology behind calculating the net worth of the world’s top billionaires?

According to Forbes, its billionaire rankings track the daily ups and downs of the world’s richest people with ongoing updates on the net worth and ranking of each individual confirmed by Forbes to be a billionaire. The value of individuals’ public holdings are updated every five minutes when respective stock markets are open while there is a 15-minute delay for stock prices. Individuals whose fortunes are significantly tied to private companies have their net worths updated once a day. In cases where an individual owns a stake in a private company that accounts for 20% or more of his or her net worth, the value of the company is adjusted according to an industry or region-specific market index provided by FactSet Research Systems, a US-based global financial information and analytics firm. A rotating cast of the five biggest winners and losers throughout the day is featured at the top of the Forbes page, followed by the complete list of billionaires ranked in order of net worth at the time.