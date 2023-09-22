Who Is Claudia Sheinbaum? Nobel Winner Likely To Become Mexico's First Female President

Mexico could create history by having its first female president next year as academic Claudia Sheinbaum emerges from the shadows with enormous support. According to a recent survey, the Nobel Laureate is on the road to succeeding Andrés Manuel López Obrador as the next president with 47% support.

The poll was published in the Mexican daily newspaper El País. It revealed that Sheinbaum surpassed her rival Xóchitl Gálvez, who is leading a coalition of parties with 30% support. On Thursday, Sheinbaum was appointed as the National Defense Coordinator of the Committees of the Fourth Transformation of Mexico's Labor Party.

Everything you need to know about Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum's potential presidential victory would be monumental for several reasons. After all, she is a scientist who won the Nobel Prize and worked as an engineering professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico before joining politics. Later, she entered the local government in Mexico City. The 61-year-old comes from an academic background because of the profession of her parents, Sputnik reported.

She won the coveted prize for her 2007 research with the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on energy efficiency across Mexico's infrastructure. If elected, she would also become Mexico's first Jewish president since the country's beginning. Sheinbaum's ancestry is also unique. While her fraternal grandparents were from Lithuania, her paternal side hailed from Bulgaria and later moved to Mexico during the Holocaust.

Her lineage, however, has raised questions in the nation with Catholic majority. Former President Vicente Fox once called her a “Bulgarian Jew" while praising her opponent Gálvez “the only Mexican” for the presidency. Sheinbaum’s campaign then hit back on the social media platform X by declaring that she is “more Mexican than mole!”

Sheinbaum makes big promises as she joins presidential race

While serving as the mayor of Mexico's capital city, Sheinbaum vowed to fight crime and corruption. As she eyes the National Palace, she has pledged to help the country break free from dependence on the United States for energy. Furthermore, she will continue cash payments to the poor.

Feminists across Mexico are also looking forward to seeing Sheinbaum come to power, after incumbent President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's incidents of clashing with activists and slamming feminist detractors as “conservatives.” Feminists have continued to urge the current government to tackle rising violence against women, but have so far failed to witness any significant change.