Who Is Maulvi Abdul Kabir? Afghan Taliban Appoint Interim PM As Mullah Hassan Falls Ill

Due to the illness of Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, the Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has named Maulvi Abdul Kabir as the interim prime minister of Taliban-goverened Afghanistan on Wednesday, Kabul-based Khaama Press News Agency reported.

Maulvi Kabir, previously serving as the deputy prime minister for Political Affairs, has now assumed the role of the head of the Taliban government until Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund recovers from his illness.

It is worth mentioning that Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund has been serving as the prime minister of the Taliban government since the group's reinstatement to power in 2021.

While the Taliban authorities have chosen not to disclose specific information regarding Akhund's illness, sources cited by the news outlet have indicated that he is suffering from a heart condition.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman recently visited Afghanistan and held a meeting with Mullah Hassan in Kandahar province. According to a reliable source reported by Pajhwok Afghan News, Mullah Mohammad Hassan has taken a leave of absence from his official responsibilities due to illness.

In response, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate has designated Maulvi Abdul Kabir to temporarily assume his position. A decree has been issued by the Islamic Emirate leadership and circulated to all ministries and relevant institutions.

Who is Maulvi Abdul Kabir?

Maulvi Kabir hails from the eastern Paktika province and is reportedly affiliated with the Zadran tribe. He previously held the position of governor in Nangarhar province during the Taliban's previous regime from 1996 to 2001.

Being one of the senior members of the Taliban, Maulvi Kabir has played a crucial role in the negotiations with the United States in Qatar. His contributions were instrumental in the successful signing of the Doha Agreement between the US and the Taliban.

Following the Taliban's resurgence in August 2021, Maulvi Kabir was initially appointed as the assistant to Akhund's economic deputy. Subsequently, he was promoted to the position of political deputy to the Taliban's prime minister.

Maulvi Kabir's appointments signify a clear indication of his growing responsibilities and influence within the hierarchical structure of the Taliban's leadership.