Who Is Olga Leontyeva? Uzbekistan Woman Dies After Being Trapped In A Lift For Three Days

A tragic incident occurred in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where Olga Leontyeva, a 32-year-old postwoman, lost her life. She got trapped inside a lift while carrying out her paper rounds and remained stuck for three days. Her desperate cries for help on the top floor went unheard, and unfortunately, she was found dead when she was finally discovered, reported UK's Mirror. The alarm system, unfortunately, was not functioning at that time.

Prior to this discovery, Olga's family had reported her missing on July 24 when she didn't return home from work. She leaves behind a grieving family, including her child.

Footage captured the exact moment when Olga entered the lift on the ground floor of the nine-storey building. Two days later, on July 26, her family notified the authorities, triggering an extensive search. On the following day, Olga's lifeless body was found.

The prosecutor's office has acknowledged the incident and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Olga Leontyeva's six-year-old daughter, left without a mother, is currently under the care of her relatives as they cope with the loss.

Chinese manufactured lift in working order but unregistered

During an initial inspection, it was determined that the lift, which was manufactured in China, was in good working condition at the time of the incident. However, it was revealed that the lift had not been registered properly. A spokesperson from the Regional Electricity Networks enterprise verified to Mirror that there were no power outages or disruptions on the day when the tragedy occurred.

Fakhriddin Nuraliyev said, "This is evidenced by the records of emergency shutdowns. The cause of the incident was the malfunction of the lift. This was confirmed by the residents of the house as well.”

Last week, a tragic incident occurred in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, where a woman named Francesca Marchione lost her life. She was found dead inside a lift after being trapped due to a power cut that affected the residential building on July 26. Following the power failure, emergency services were summoned to the scene, but unfortunately, they were unable to save her.