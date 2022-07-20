Who Is Ranil Wickremesinghe? Know All About Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President

Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as Sri Lanka’s new president by MPs on Wednesday amid fears of triggering fresh protests. Just earlier this month, protestors had stormed former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe’s residences demanding their resignations as the island country remains crippled by its worst economic crisis since 1948. Rajapaksa had not only fled Sri Lanka but had also appointed Wickremesinghe as the acting president after resigning via email.

On July 20, Wickremesinghe bagged a landslide victory against his main rival Dullus Alahapperuma with 134 votes to 82 in the parliamentary vote. He was appointed as Sri Lanka’s prime minister in May, a post which he has held six times since entering the country’s politics in 1977.

Famously, he has never completed his term in the Prime Minister’s office. As the island’s new president, Wickremesinghe faces the challenge of ruling the country which is effectively bankrupt and is engulfed with an acute shortage of fuel, food, medicines and other basic supplies.

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe?

Often referred to as “the fox” for his ability to constantly revive his career, Ranil Wickremesinghe first entered Sri Lankan politics in 1977 while being a lawyer by profession. He first assumed the role of the country’s prime minister in 1993 following the assassination of then President Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was killed in a suicide bomb attack. But his first term did not last long and he became the opposition leader from 1994 to 2001.

Then, in the parliamentary general election in 2001, Wickremesinghe led the United National Front (UNF) to win 109 seats and form a UNF government with him becoming the 17th prime minister of Sri Lanka. Subsequently, he became known in the country for pushing Sri Lanka’s ties closer to the West and for making the island economically capable and a pro-western reformer. His role was lauded for steering the island nation out of recession.

Remarkably, even though he has claimed to be a “clean” politician, he faced corruption allegations and was accused of being involved in a trading scam at the central bank. After Wickremesinghe became the prime minister in 2015, he was accused of protecting the Rajapaksa family, who were his political opponents at the time but shared close personal ties.

He resigned from the position in 2019 in the face of mass public discontentment with him, partly because of his role in the government which appeared to have enabled the 2019 Easter terrorism attacks. Wickremesinghe lost his seat in the 2020 parliamentary elections and had to enter the House through a list system, as the only representative for his United National Party.

But, in May 2022, he was again brought back to the post of Sri Lankan Prime Minister and eventually became the caretaker of the Sri Lankan Presidency. However, this time the country is grappled with the worst financial crisis witnessed in recent history. While Sri Lanka’s political crisis worsened this month when hundreds of demonstrators stormed his house, Wickremesinghe has pitched himself as a capable individual who can pull the nation out of the turmoil.

On July 18, ahead of the parliamentary vote which allowed Wickremesinghe to become Sri Lanka’s new president, he said on Twitter, “I have been honest about the difficulties we would have to face in July” and added, “I have provided relief to the citizens of the country who are struggling with the economic crisis”.

(Image: AP)