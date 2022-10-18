Who Is Snehan Karunatilaka? All About Booker Prize 2022 Winner & His Supernatural Satire

Sri Lankan author Snehan Karunatilaka has won the Booker Prize 2022 for his novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida is a supernatural satire set during the violent period of Sri Lanka's civil war. The novel is about a photographer who finds himself dead and has one week to tell his friends to find photographs captured by him, to expose the violent reality of the Sri Lankan civil war.

The writer reportedly said that he decided to write a book back in 2009, when the civil war had ended and when there was a debate about how many people had lost their life as a result of the civil war and whose fault it all was. Snehan Karunatilaka says that he thought by writing a ghost story, he could offer a perspective of the dead. The Booker Prize awards the winner £50,000, for a work of fiction written in the English language.

Queen Consort presented the prize

Five other authors on the shortlist reportedly receive a cash prize of £2,500 as well. Camilla, Queen Consort, presented the prize to Snehan Karunatilaka. Head judge Neil MacGregor said that the judgment was unanimous.

"I hope it's in print in 10 years... if it is, I hope it's written in a Sri Lanka that learns from its stories, and that Seven Moons will be in the fantasy section of the bookshop, next to the dragons, the unicorns and will not be mistaken for realism or political satire," said the author, will accepting the prize. According to reports, Snehan Karunatilaka added that, "My hope is that in the not too distant future... Sri Lanka has understood that these ideas of corruption and race-baiting and cronyism have not worked and will never work."

Author claims he self-censored after Rushdie was stabbed

The Sri Lankan author added that he self-censored his work after Salman Rushdie was stabbed by fundamentalists. Salman Rushdie wrote the famous 'Satanic Verses' which many adherents of Islam consider 'blasphemous'.

Snehan Karunatilaka said that his wife told him, "You've got two young kids. This story is not that good. Just leave it out." Snehan Karunatilaka is the second Sri Lankan-born author to win the Booker Prize, following Michael Ondaatje for The English Patient (1992). Snehan Karunatilaka was born in 1975 and worked as a copy-writer for an advertising agency.