Who Is Thaksin Shinawatra? Thailand’s Controversial Ex-PM Returns After 15 Years In Exile

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, known for his divisive influence, has made a return to Thailand after years of self-imposed exile. Coincidentally, this return aligns with the day a party linked to him plans to begin establishing a new government. Thaksin arrived from Singapore via his private jet, touching down at Don Mueang International Airport at approximately 9 a.m. local time.

Live broadcasts captured his exit from the airport's private jet terminal, accompanied by his three children, including his youngest daughter and prominent Pheu Thai party member, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Even his grandchildren were present.

Coalition led by Pheu Thai controls 314 seats

Upon emerging, Thaksin respectfully laid a flower wreath and paid his respects before a portrait of Thailand's king and queen, positioned at the terminal gate. Although he exchanged greetings with supporters and the awaiting media, he refrained from speaking.

Long before his arrival, hundreds of devoted supporters gathered outside the airport, dressed in red attire and holding signs with warm greetings. Their dedication was evident through spirited songs and chants, culminating in enthusiastic cheers upon his entrance. The coalition led by Pheu Thai controls 314 seats out of the 500 seats in Thailand's House of Representatives. To form government, it needs support from Senators, who are backed by the military.

Here is what you need to know about Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin Shinawatra, a name that has left an indelible mark on Thailand's political landscape, is a complex figure whose life story weaves through business, politics, and controversy. Born on July 26, 1949, in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Thaksin emerged as a polarizing and influential figure, captivating the nation with his audacious policies and populist agenda, as well as stirring intense debates around issues of democracy, human rights, and governance.

Thaksin hails from a family with Chinese heritage. His father, Loet, was a renowned businessman and politician in Chiang Mai, where Thaksin spent his formative years. After completing his primary education locally, he moved to Bangkok for his secondary education at the Army Cadet School. His academic prowess earned him a scholarship to study at the Royal Thai Police Cadet Academy, where he subsequently obtained a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

Thaksin's entrepreneurial spirit was evident early on, leading him to venture into various business sectors, from telecommunications to finance. He earned a master's degree in criminal justice from Eastern Kentucky University in the United States and went on to establish a string of successful companies. Notably, he founded Shin Corporation, a telecommunications conglomerate, which propelled him to immense wealth and prominence.

In 2001, Thaksin shifted his focus from business to politics, founding the Thai Rak Thai Party with the goal of entering mainstream politics. His charisma, populist rhetoric, and promises to address economic inequality resonated with large swathes of the Thai population. In 2001, Thaksin's party won a landslide victory, and he assumed office as the Prime Minister of Thailand

During his tenure, Thaksin implemented a series of policies aimed at improving the lives of Thailand's rural population, such as low-cost healthcare, rural development initiatives, and debt relief for farmers. However, his methods were often criticized for bypassing democratic checks and balances, leading to accusations of authoritarianism and undermining the rule of law.

Thaksin's controversial "war on drugs," which resulted in the extrajudicial killing of alleged drug dealers, drew international condemnation for its human rights abuses. Additionally, his approach to handling the long-standing conflict in southern Thailand faced criticism for its failure to address the root causes of the issue.

Thaksin's growing influence and controversial policies sparked mass protests and allegations of corruption and abuse of power. In 2006, he was ousted in a military coup while he was attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He was subsequently convicted of corruption charges, related to the sale of his family's telecommunications company, in absentia. Following his conviction, Thaksin went into self-imposed exile, residing mainly in Dubai.

Despite his exile, Thaksin's influence over Thai politics persisted. His political legacy and the deep divides he created between his supporters and opponents contributed to the volatility of Thailand's political scene for years to come.

Thaksin Shinawatra's life story is one of contrasts — from his rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of Thailand's wealthiest individuals, and from being hailed as a champion of the poor to being criticized for his autocratic tendencies. His legacy continues to shape Thailand's political discourse, with his influence and ideals still deeply embedded within the nation's fabric. Whether viewed as a visionary reformer or a polarizing figure, Thaksin's impact on Thai politics and society is undeniable.