WHO Issues Detailed Technical Paper On Omicron COVID Variant, Advises Nations On Readiness

Outlining measures for the member countries to gear up the preparedness against the new heavily mutated Omicron variant, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, in its ‘technical paper’ on the COVID-19 variant said that the potential of the B.1.1.529 strain’s global level spread is ‘high’. Given its mutations, said the WHO, the Omicron variant is capable of escaping immune system responses due to its transmissibility advantage, and has a likelihood of further spread at the global level. “Depending on these characteristics, there could be future surges of COVID-19,” warned the health body, adding that there could be “severe consequences”, depending on a number of factors including where the COVID-19 cases surge driven by Omicron occur.

As per the South African scientists, while the Alpha and Delta, had relatively fewer mutations the Omicron has more than 50, with 32 mutations on protein spike and at least 10 of them are on the tiny bits of the “spike” protein on the virus’s surface which bind with human ACE2 receptor domain. This possibly makes the variant capable of evading the jab’s protection.

“The overall global risk related to the new Variant Of Concern ‘Omicron’ is assessed as very high,” said WHO in its newly release technical paper tilted ‘Enhancing Readiness for Omicron (B.1.1.529)’ on Nov. 29.

The global health agency further revealed that the Omicron strain of the novel SARS-CoV-2 “is a highly divergent variant” with a high number of mutations, including 26-32 in the spike, some of which are concerning. These mutations may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility, the WHO said, asking member nations to ramp up healthcare preparedness. Although the organization stressed that there are uncertainties with respect to how well COVID-19 vaccines protect against the infection caused by Omicron, the overall transmission rate, the clinical degrees of severity of the disease and death. The Public health advice is based on current information, the WHO noted, stressing that more information will be tailored as more evidence emerges.

A ‘marker’ that can help identify Omicron strain

In recommendations to the countries worldwide, the WHO stated that member states need to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 Omicron that first originated in Gauteng province, South Africa. It asked scientists worldwide to perform ‘field investigations’ and rigorous laboratory assessments, where possible, to determine more characteristics of the new highly mutated strain. Indicating that there’s a ‘marker’ that can help identify this strain over Delta, WHO informed that the variant has depicted ’S gene target failure (SGTF)’ from a widely used PCR test, which implies that Omicron has “S-gene dropout” that can make it trackable. As per WHO, this factor alone can lead to “efficient detection of Omicron.”

Furthermore, the WHO asked the countries to report initial cases or the clusters associated with Omicron infection via its IHR mechanism. It also urged the nations to “accelerate” COVID-19 vaccination coverage as rapidly as possible, especially among the high-risk population and those with comorbidity or more vulnerable to the COVID-19 disease.

Omicron might 'put pressure' on healthcare system

With respect to the abrupt travel bans, the organization advised countries to opt for a risk-based approach in a timely manner. “See forthcoming WHO advice for international traffic in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron for additional information," said the global body indicating that it was likely going to release another report soon. The WHO pushed for reinstating mask advisory due to Omicron’s high transmissibility, adding that all the early warning systems must be placed and all public health and social measures reimposed and adhered to.

“Use of masks, physical distancing, ventilation of indoor space, crowd avoidance, and hand hygiene remain key to reducing transmission of SARS CoV-2 even with the emergence of the Omicron variant. Contact tracing of COVID-19 cases to interrupt chains of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is strongly advised,” the WHO stressed.

Warning that COVID-19 caseloads from Omicron might “put pressure” on the healthcare system, the WHO recommended that the member nations have a quick mitigation plan in place and necessary health care resources in place to respond to the potential forthcoming surge.