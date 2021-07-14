WHO Observes Slight Association Of Heart-related Ailments With COVID-19 Vaccines

As several countries report cases of cardiac arrest and other heart-related ailments after inculcating COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organisation (WHO) observed that there is a slight association of coronavirus vaccines that are manufactured using mRNA technology. The WHO also noted that the cases of such side effects are "very rare" and added the inculcation of the vaccine is 'still prevalent in all cases.

The UN health body's Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS)-- a group that provides an independent and authoritative guide to the World Health Organization on the topic of safe vaccine use-- said that cases of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, had been reported in several countries, especially the United States. It noted that the vaccine side effect is prevalent more in males in the age group of 30-35 years.

mRNA COVID-19 vaccine exhibits Myocarditis following vaccine jab

The Vaccine Safety group informed, in a statement said that Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle and pericarditis is an inflammation of the lining that surrounds the heart. While they can lead to serious illness, they are often mild and respond well to conservative treatment.

"More data have become available since the GACVS statement of 26 May 2021, with more countries reporting myocarditis and pericarditis in individuals who received coronavirus mRNA vaccines. The reported cases have typically occurred within days of vaccination, more commonly among younger males and more often following the second dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, " read the statement released by the Vaccine Safety group

WHO urges health professionals to report all events of myocarditis

However, the US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has concluded that the benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis even among young people. While acknowledging the clear benefits of the mRNA vaccines in reducing deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 infections, the subcommittee encourages all health professionals to report all events of myocarditis and other adverse events observed with these and other vaccines.

"The GACVS COVID-19 subcommittee will continue to review the safety data from all COVID-19 vaccines and update any advice as necessary. Open, transparent, and evidence-based communication about the potential benefits and risks to recipients and the community is essential to maintain trust," added the statement.

(With inputs from AP)