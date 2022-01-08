WHO Official Urges Authorities To Enact 'situation-specific' Plan To Contain COVID Virus

As COVID-19 infections are on the rise in most South-East Asian nations, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged on Saturday for stringent execution of public healthcare and social initiatives. Although studies have suggested that the 'highly mutated' Omicron strain of Coronavirus appears to be less deadly than the prior variants, however, it should not be disregarded as 'mild, as per the WHO. Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of the WHO South-East Asia Region, stated that all preventative and protective strategies must be adopted by everyone with enthusiasm.

Highlighting the fact that Omicron should not be ‘dismissed as mild’, Dr. Singh said in a statement, "Authorities must implement situation-specific measures to arrest the further spread of the virus. People must adhere to these measures. Masks, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, ventilation, and physical distancing is an absolute must,” PTI reported.

WHO regional director went on to say that the highly contagious variant, Omicron which has emerged as one of the most prevalent forms, has already overburdened healthcare systems throughout the world with a huge number of hospitalisation and fatalities. She further clarified that “not every COVID-19 case is an Omicron infection,” and it is important to remember that other forms, such as Delta, are also spreading, causing severe illnesses and fatalities.

WHO Regional Director of South-East Asia talks about COVID preventive measures

According to Singh, the COVID-19 virus spreads mostly among individuals who are in close proximity to one another, such as at a conversational distance. She further added that the virus can also transmit in overcrowded or poorly ventilated interior environments. Furthermore, she noted that when people are sharing an indoor environment, it becomes important to maintain proper ventilation by opening windows and doors as infectious people do not always showcase symptoms or realise they have been carrying the disease.

Another important COVID-19 preventive approach is increasing COVID-19 vaccine coverage, and all attempts must continue to guarantee that the high-risk group is covered as soon as possible, Singh added. She warned by saying that citizens must continue to perform all preventative and protective measures such as wearing masks, avoiding crowds, after being completely vaccinated.

To protect lives, people must keep the healthcare systems from being overburdened. According to Singh, an overcrowded health system would not be able to save lives from COVID-19 disease, nor would it be able to provide crucial treatments. “It's time to do all we can, to arrest the current surge,” PTI reported while quoting Singh.

India COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, as per UNICEF report, COVID-19 is causing a devastating outbreak in countries across South Asia, which is home to over 2 billion people. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded a single-day increase of 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,53,68,372, with 3,071 instances of the Omicron reported throughout 27 states and union territory so far.

(Image: ANI/ Unsplash/ AP)