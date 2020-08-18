WHO Warns Asia-Pacific Region Entered 'new Phase Of The Pandemic'

On August 16, WHO officials warned that the Asia-Pacific region has started a “new phase” in the novel COVID-19 pandemic with mostly younger population driving the spread of the coronavirus. In a virtual press conference, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Dr. Takeshi Kasai said, “What we are observing is not simply a resurgence, we believe it is a signal that we have entered a new phase of the pandemic in the Asia-Pacific.”

Kasai stressed that it was now the people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s that were the covert carrier of the virus and were felicitating its fast spread. He added that it was in fact the younger population that was “increasingly driving” spread of COVID-19 infection. He noted, that the patients in this age bracket particularly were mostly asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms and therefore, it was challenging to ascertain who these patients are via tracing methods.

Health systems must be strengthened in order to identify cases, isolate and treat them, and trace and quarantine their contacts—WHO official Kasai said in virtual conference.

Kasai noted that early detection of the coronavirus in order to prevent its spread with young people was extremely difficult. Meanwhile, another WHO official namely Dr. Tamano Matsui said, "In the Philippines and Victoria, Australia, more than half of the reported cases are people below the age of 40. The same is true in Japan, where 65% of the infections reported from July through August are among people aged 39 and below," he added.

Younger population increases the risk of spill-overs to the most vulnerable: the elderly, the sick, people in long-term care, people who live in densely-populated urban areas and under-served rural areas—WHO official, Kasai, said at the live-streamed conference.

Larger surge than initial outbreak

Therefore, the WHO warned that the current circumstances called for more vigilance as countries in the Asia-Pacific might witness surges that are even larger than their initial outbreaks due to the changing dynamics of the infection. It attributed the spike in cases in young people to their wider involvement in society. Kasai said that the young people in the society were "more active" and hence spreading the virus at a faster rate.

Earlier, WHO officials said at a live-streamed conference that COVID-19 infections are soaring in younger people across the globe who are “letting down their guard”. While the risk of death of younger ones infected is low, they may suffer from long-term symptoms even after they recover, the health organization added. “We have said it before and we will say it again, young people are not invincible,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference at the agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

(With AP Inputs)