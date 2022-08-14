WHO Plans To Rename Monkeypox To Avoid Stigmatisation, Seeks Public Help

World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday, Aug 13 announced that it is renaming the monkeypox virus to destigmatize the disease's origin which may now be considered racist, homophobic and does not accurately describe its origin. In order to come up with a new name, the global health agency opened a forum for the public to submit the names to replace the disease monkeypox after New Yorkers claimed that the name is derogatory and also has racist connotations.

“WHO is holding an open consultation for a new disease name for monkeypox. Anyone wishing to propose new names can do so,” the health organization said in a statement.

The UN's health agency, in a statement on Saturday, said that it has agreed to change the monkeypox's name, giving an example of how previously it changed two families, or clades, of the virus, using Roman numerals instead of geographic areas. This was done in order to avoid stigmatization, the WHO informed. The version of the disease formerly known as the Congo Basin is now known as Clade one or I and the West Africa clade is known as Clade two or II, the agency reminded.

“Current best practise is that newly-identified viruses, related disease, and virus variants should be given names with the aim to avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, and minimize any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare,” the statement from WHO read.

📍This group of global experts - convened by WHO - agreed on new names for #monkeypox virus variants, as part of ongoing efforts to align the names of the monkeypox disease, virus, and variants—or clades—with current best practices. https://t.co/G375WraUz0 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 13, 2022

Move being taken 'to avoid causing offence'

The decision to rename some of the diseases has been taken in consultation with the health experts and scientists so it shall fall in line with best practices in naming them, the WHO stressed. The aim is primarily to “avoid causing offence to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, and minimize any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare.” But there was no mention of whether the WHO plans to rename previously widespread diseases such as Spanish influenza, or the Middle Eastern Respiratory System (MERS).

Some of the local health experts in Chicago have stepped up to already term monkeypox with different names such as the MPV. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had announced during a briefing in mid-June that the organization would be renaming monkeypox.“WHO is also working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of the monkeypox virus, its clades and the disease it causes. We will make announcements about the new names as soon as possible,” he had said.

We're calling on @WHO to act immediately to rename the “monkeypox” virus. We have a growing concern for the potentially stigmatizing effects that the messaging around the “monkeypox” virus can have on vulnerable communities. Read our letter: https://t.co/hC6L8o60TH pic.twitter.com/G8CQ9ueaMJ — Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, MD, PhD (@NYCHealthCommr) July 26, 2022