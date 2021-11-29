The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Sunday, urged countries around the world to refrain from imposing a travel ban on African countries due to the detection of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Several countries including Israel, Britain, Italy, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait have imposed a ban on passengers travelling to and from several African countries in the wake of the COVID variant first discovered in South Africa. However, WHO’s regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti slammed the restrictions emphasising that they should be “not be unnecessarily invasive” as livelihoods depend on the tourism sector.

“Travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19 but place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods,” Moeti said in a statement. “If restrictions are implemented, they should not be unnecessarily invasive or intrusive, and should be scientifically based, according to the International Health Regulations, which is a legally binding instrument of international law recognized by over 190 nations.”

The speed & transparency of the 🇿🇦& 🇧🇼 govts in informing the world of the new variant is to be commended.@WHO stands with African countries which had the courage to boldly share life-saving public health information, helping protect the world against the spread of #COVID19. https://t.co/6nHhuHlvTG — Dr Matshidiso Moeti (@MoetiTshidi) November 28, 2021

In addendum, she also lauded South Africa for following COVID protocols and informing the global health body in time. “The speed and transparency of the South African and Botswana governments in informing the world of the new variant are to be commended," said Moeti. Additionally, she also said that WHO stood with countries that had the “courage to boldly” share life-saving information with the public.

South Africa identifies Omicron

Variant B.1.1.529 dubbed as Omicron by the WHO was first identified in South Africa after it spread among younger people in Gauteng. A routine sequencing conducted by the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa monitored the strange changes in SARS-CoV-2 original genetic makeup, and eventually several South African laboratories observed a new virus lineage, B.1.1.529 of the novel coronavirus in some of the samples.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting with top officials to discuss the country's pandemic situation. PM Modi directed officials to be proactive in view of the new variant and discussed its implications for India. Taking to Twitter, he also asked citizens to continue social distancing and wear masks.

