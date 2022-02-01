WHO Probing Alleged Racism, Misconduct By Top Official In Western Pacific

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched an official investigation into staff complaints about racism and abuse by its top Japanese official. Dr Takeshi Kasai, the U.N. health agency’s top director in the Western Pacific, engaged in unethical, racist, and abusive behaviour, undermining their efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic, according to an internal complaint filed last October. The complaints were also emailed to senior WHO leaders last week, and hence a probe was launched into the matter.

WHO announced the investigation into the alleged culture of systemic bullying at WHO’s regional headquarters in the Philippines after The Associated Press released a trove of recordings as evidence. The audio recordings depicted that Kasai, the WHO regional head for the entire region including China and Japan, made derogatory remarks to his staff during meetings based on nationality, according to The Associated Press investigation.

WHO’s deputy Cabinet secretary for public affairs at Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office, Koichiro Matsumoto, told the agency on Monday that the WHO is taking appropriate steps into the alleged bullying reports about the regional head. He added that Japan plans to monitor the WHO investigation. There have been allegations that Japan inappropriately received sensitive vaccine information from Kasai, a claim which the latter outrightly denied.

“There is no truth (to the allegation) that the Japanese government inappropriately accepted sensitive information related to our vaccine contributions,”Matsumoto told AP, denying the allegations. “We take these this allegations seriously and we have acted with urgency,” meanwhie WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing.

UN official accused of 'racist and unprofessional behaviour'

WHO headquarters was told of the claims in late 2021, Dr Tedros revealed, adding that it was now “following due process with the cooperation of the staff member,” without specifying Kasai. UN health agency’s top official in the Western Pacific is accused of racist and unprofessional behaviour that comprised the COVID-19 pandemic response globally. AP’s emailed report that first brought these allegations to light was compiled by two of the authors, who said that it is based on more than 30 staffers’ accounts, and reflected the experiences of more than 50 victims.

The report accused the WHO official of creating a “toxic atmosphere” with “a culture of systemic bullying and public ridiculing” at WHO’s Western Pacific headquarters in Manila. Kasai is heard making derogatory remarks in the clips released by the AP staff and is also heard using racist language on several occasions.

After the evidence surfaced, several countries, including Britain’s representative to WHO pressured the global health agency to investigate the allegations of misconduct. WHO responded by saying that it “regrets to have heard of this first in the media.” The US meanwhile condemned the report, saying that racist and abusive behaviour “undermines the core values and essential lifesaving work of WHO and its regional offices around the world.” As he ordered a probe, WHO chief Tedros iterated: “The only way you can have credibility in your moral standing is if you’re leading an organization which itself is behaving at the highest ethical standards and too often, that hasn’t been the case with WHO.”