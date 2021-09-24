WHO Recommends Regeneron Drug For Severe COVID-19 Patients, Urges Price Regulation

In a step forward, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended the use of Regeneron antibody cocktail- casirivimab and imdevimab for treating severely ill COVID-19 patients. It is noteworthy that the Regeneron drug is was the first-ever WHO-recommended treatment against Covid-19. The casirivimab and imdevimab cocktail therapy treatment was adopted by the US and also used for treating former President Donald Trump. Currently, the international organisation has urged the manufacturers to regulate the price of the Regeneron drug and ensure equitable distribution of the same. On Friday, WHO had particularly appealed to the producers to "reduce the price" after acknowledging the cost associated with the treatment. In a separate statement, the UN agency also requested manufacturers to distribute the cocktail treatment equitably worldwide, especially in low- and middle-income countries. "

“WHO cautions in order not to exacerbate health inequity and limited availability of the therapy, patients who are non-severe and at higher risk for hospitalisation be treated and those that are severe or critical with seronegative status (those who have not developed natural antibodies against COVID-19 determined through accurate rapid tests) be treated; as these two patient groups are the patients that stand to benefit most from the treatment,” the statement said.

As per Al Jazeera, Roche has priced the Regeneron drug at $820 (Rs. 59,750) for India, $2000 for Germany and $2100 for the US. Initially, it was priced somewhere between $1,500 and $6,500. Following its successful implementation in treating Trump, the stock prices of the company shot up to $63bn in October 2020.

What is Regeneron drug? All you need to know

Roche's antibody cocktail 'Casirivimab and Imdevimab' treatment, formally known as Ronapreve antibody treatment for COVID-19, was first created by a Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche in collaboration with US-based BioPharma Regeneron. The trials have proven effective to reduce serious illness among patients and treat mild symptoms of COVID-19. The antibody cocktail is administered to treat mild to moderate coronavirus disease in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg) who are confirmed to be infected with SARS-COV2 and are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease.

In May, India approved the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of Roche's cocktail treatment earlier in May 2021 to cope with the massive second wave of coronavirus that hit the country. The decision was taken based on data filed with the U.S. regulators and the scientific opinion of a European regulatory panel. The news was confirmed by Roche Pharma India MD V Simpson Emmanuel.

In June, Japan has approved the EUA of Roche's antibody treatment for COVID-19 in the country after India. The cocktail treatment is also authorised in the United States and European Countries. Currently, Regeneron has filed for patent applications in at least 11 low and middle-income countries, said Medecons Sans Frontiers (MSF).

Image: AP