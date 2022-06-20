Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, has said that yoga has helped millions of people across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic in staying healthy. She stressed that "yoga is for all humanity" which is the theme of this year's International Day of Yoga, ANI reported. Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh highlighted that regular yoga practice can help people of all age groups in doing physical activity.

"Throughout the COVID-19 response, yoga has helped hundreds of millions of people from all countries and cultures stay healthy and well, highlighting that yoga is for all of humanity - the theme of this year's IDY event," Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh called on lawmakers to consider integrating yoga into mental health and well-being initiatives. In addition, the nations need to ramp up their efforts to increase the potential of effective traditional medicine. She emphasised that WHO continues to make efforts to enhance mental health and increase physical activity, according to ANI. The WHO Regional Director noted that yoga has demonstrated immediate psychological effects, decreasing stress, and increasing feelings of emotional and social well-being. Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh highlighted that regular yoga practice can help people and called it a cost-effective way to prevent non-communicable diseases.

"Amid the ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery, policymakers should explore integrating yoga into preventive and promotive health strategies, especially for mental health - a core priority in the months and years ahead," Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said.

The World Health Organization and its member states in the South-East Asia Region have called for global efforts to celebrate the benefits of yoga, as per the ANI report. In 2021, the World Health Organization started a Regional Roadmap for implementation of the WHO Global Action Plan on Physical Activity (GAPPA), with an aim to help the member states in identifying and implementing policies to address the 15% relative reduction in inadequate physical activity.

More about International Day of Yoga

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world on June 21 annually since 2015 to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in September 2014, for the first time, presented the proposal of observing the International Day of Yoga during his address at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Later on December 11, 2014, the UNGA declared June 21 to be observed as the International Day of Yoga. This year's International Day of Yoga's theme is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/Unsplash)