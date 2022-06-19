WHO Removes Distinction Between Endemic & Non-endemic Nations To Boost Monkeypox Fight

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it has removed the distinction between endemic and non-endemic countries in its data collected on monkeypox for an enhanced unified response to the virus. The disease was detected in a number of continents after being generally confined to western and central African nations.

"We are removing the distinction between endemic and non-endemic countries, reporting on countries together where possible, to reflect the unified response that is needed," the WHO said in its outbreak situation update dated June 17 but sent to media on Saturday.

It further said that between January 1 and June 15, the United Nations (UN) health agency confirmed at least 2,103 monkeypox cases along with a probable case and one death in 42 countries. WHO’s removal of the distinction between endemic and non-endemic nations came just days ahead of the Geneva-based agency’s emergency meeting scheduled for June 23. On Thursday, the WHO would convene to determine if the global monkeypox outbreak should be classified as a public health emergency of international concern.

84% of monkeypox cases detected in European region

While the designation of the outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern is the highest alarm the UN agency can sound for the world, 84% of the monkeypox is notably found only in the European region. Other nations where the disease has been confirmed by health authorities include the Americas, Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean region and Western Pacific region. However, WHO has said that it believes the actual number of infections is likely higher.

However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that if monkeypox is declared an international health emergency, the disease would get the “same designation” as the COVID-19 pandemic. He further noted that the meeting of experts outside of the health agency could help in improving the understanding of the monkeypox virus.

“With the advice from the emergency committee, we can be in a better position to control the situation. But it doesn’t mean that we are going straight to a public health emergency of international concern," said Dr Ibrahima Soce Fall, WHO’s emergencies director for Africa, referring to WHO’s highest level of alert for viral outbreaks.

"We don’t want to wait until the situation is out of control to start calling the emergency committee," he added.

