WHO: Nearly 14,000 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Within 24 Hours Globally

Over 14,000 people have been reportedly infected from the novel coronavirus within the past 24 hours, globally. The current confirmed cases stand at 182,723 worldwide.

According to the reports, the global fatalities have jumped by 862 in the past 24 hours, climbing the death toll to 7,174. A total of 182,725 cases have been confirmed globally after new cases that emerged recently across 130 countries were tallied, including in India. However, the fatalities reported from the novel coronavirus has alarmingly exceeded in the countries worldwide than mainland China.

The health experts have indicated that China’s containment efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus have proved to be effective as the new cases dipped exceedingly over the past few weeks, confirmed reports. It is very clear that the actions taken in China have almost brought to an end their first wave of infections, Dr Benjamin Cowling, an infectious disease expert at Hong Kong University, told the international media reporters. He said that at least 16 hospitals that were built to handle the soaring cases of the coronavirus have now been shut in China after discharging the patients that have recovered.

United Nations stepped up measures

Meanwhile, the United Nations has stepped up measures to safeguard staff and all those using its offices worldwide to combat the rapid spread of the coronavirus, an agency report confirmed. WHO indicated that it was going to ensure that the critical work of the organisation continued to deliver on key mandates, and provided lifesaving support to those in need. In an email to all UN staff over the weekend, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasised that the organization “remains open for business”, but “our work will be done from different locations, using different technologies”, as per the agency report.

In a press conference, the UN chief outlined the need to “reduce physical presence” at UN Headquarters, through implementing full-time telecommuting, unless a staffer is needed within a UN office to carry out essential work. He said that the reduced staffing level would be reappraised after three weeks.

