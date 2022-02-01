WHO Report: Tonnes Of COVID Waste Exposes Management Failures

The 'Global analysis of health care waste in the context of COVID-19' was published by the United Nation's health organisation on February 1. Approximately 87,000 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) was procured and transported to nations in need through an unified UN emergency response between March 2020 and November 2021.

According to the WHO press release, "most of this equipment is expected to have ended up as waste." However, the report noted that this represents just "a small fraction of global procurement," as PPE made outside of the UN system, as well as public waste such as face masks, are not included. According to the analysis, more than 140 million test kits could generate up to 2,600 tonnes of non-infectious trash, mostly plastic, and 731,000 gallons of chemical waste, which is equivalent to one-third of an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Meanwhile, more than 8 billion vaccine doses have been provided worldwide, resulting in 144,000 tonnes of additional waste in the form of syringes, needles, and safety boxes. However, as COVID-19 spread, more emphasis was placed on securing PPE supplies, while less emphasis was placed on the safe and sustainable management of COVID-19 associated health care waste, the WHO press release stated.

Countries lacked appropriate management systems and instructions for health workers

It means that countries lacked appropriate management systems and instructions for health workers on how to dispose of PPE and medical supplies after they were used. The report recommended that players take use of the COVID-19 waste dilemma and growing urgency to address environmental sustainability to enhance healthcare waste management and reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills.

According to the report, national policies for healthcare waste management, monitoring, health care worker training, and increased money should be implemented in order to strengthen national policies. Using eco-friendly packaging and transportation, safe and reusable PPE, as well as investing in non-burn waste treatment technology and recycling, are among the report's recommendations.

Currently, 30% of healthcare institutions are not able to handle existing waste loads, let alone the increased COVID-19 load, according to the report. For health personnel, this could result in needlestick injuries, burns, and harmful germs. Furthermore, poorly managed landfills and garbage disposal sites can have an impact on people living nearby due to dirty air from burning waste, poor water quality, or disease-carrying pests.