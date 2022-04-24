WHO Reports 169 Cases Of Acute Hepatitis Of 'unknown Origin'; At Least One Child Dead

The World Health Organization has stated that at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported among children. The age of children among reported cases ranged from 1 month to 16 years old and 17 children required liver transplantation. According to WHO, at least one child has died from an unknown origin of severe hepatitis. The cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported in 12 countries across the world.

Most of the cases have been reported in the UK - 114, followed by Spain which has recorded 13 cases, and Israel has detected 12 cases, according to the press release of WHO. In the US, 9 cases have been reported followed by Denmark, which reported six cases. Five cases have been recorded in Ireland.

Furthermore, the WHO informed that the Netherlands and Italy recorded 4 cases each while two cases each were reported in Norway and France. Romania and Belgium have also found one case each of acute hepatitis.

WHO & ECDC working with countries

The WHO noted that many of the cases have reported gastrointestinal symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhoea and vomiting and increased levels of liver enzymes as well as jaundice. Most of the reported cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin did not have a fever.

According to the statement, WHO and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control have been carrying out work in supporting countries with the ongoing investigations regarding acute hepatitis of unknown origin. They have started gathering information from the countries where the cases have been reported.

Investigation regarding acute hepatitis of unknown origin have started

According to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), investigations have started in all the countries. The team in the UK has considered that an "infective cause is most likely based on the clinical and epidemiological features" of the cases that are under investigation right now, according to the press release of ECDC on 19 April.

ECDC has started working with WHO and other key partners along with teams in each of the countries where the cases have been detected. The agency continues to share all the information that is available with countries through the Hepatitis Network and with the clinical organisations the European Association for the Study of the Liver and the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases ESCMID.

Image: Shutterstock/Unsplash/Representative