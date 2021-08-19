WHO Reports Rise In Trauma Cases In Afghanistan; Highlights Need For Life-saving Aid

According to recent information provided by the World Health Organisation, there has been a rise in trauma cases from Afghanistan in the last few weeks. Highlighting the crisis situation in Afghanistan, he said that supplies of life-saving aid and medical needs should not be minimised.

WHO speaks on the condition of Afghanistan

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday mentioned a serious rise in trauma cases in Afghanistan which has till now reported 14,000 related cases, whereas around 4057 cases were reported a year ago.

According to WHO, the situation has worsened due to the ongoing activities in the country since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan which has was created distress among the people taking a toll on their mental as well as physical health. Speaking on the matter, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari said, "Sustained access to humanitarian assistance including essential health services and medical supplies, is a critical lifeline for millions of Afghans, and must not be interrupted."

Further, he said that the current violent situation in the country has impacted the medical system while the country has been already fighting the pandemic situation with shortages of essential supplies. He insisted that the UN company is determined to stay in Afghanistan despite the situation.

WHO has recently dispatched enough trauma and burns kit equipment and basic medical kits to Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul which will help in assisting around 10,000 people for the next three months.

Recent development regarding Afghanistan issue

Recently, the Human Rights Council has announced a special session to address serious human rights concerns under the view of ongoing activities in Afghanistan which has affected the minorities, right defenders, and others residing in the country.

(Image Credits: Twitter)