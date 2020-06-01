WHO Says COVID-19 Disrupted NCD Treatments, Asks Countries To Maintain Essential Services

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on June 1 warned against the significant impact of coronavirus on non-communicable disease (NCD), the treatments for which have been severely disrupted due to the pandemic. A survey of 155 countries during a 3-week period in May confirmed that the impact is global; however, it has particularly affected low-income countries. WHO said that the situation is serious because those with pre-medical issues are at higher risk of contracting and dying from COVID-19.

Read: Germany Slams Trump's Decision To Sever Ties With WHO, Calls It Setback For Global Health

"The results of this survey confirm what we have been hearing from countries for a number of weeks now. Many people who need treatment for diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes have not been receiving the health services and medicines they need since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It’s vital that countries find innovative ways to ensure that essential services for NCDs continue, even as they fight COVID-19," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Read: WHO Launches 'COVID-19 Technology Access Pool' For Equitable Access To Life-saving Tech

The survey

The WHO said that in the majority of the countries, 94 percent to be precise, the ministry of health staff working in the area of NCDs were partially or fully reassigned to support COVID-19. WHO also said that not only are people with NCDs more vulnerable to becoming seriously ill with the virus, but many are unable to access the treatment they need to manage their illnesses. According to WHO, NCDs kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally. Each year, 15 million people die from an NCD between the ages of 30 and 69 years; more than 85% of these 'premature' deaths occur in developing countries.

Read: WHO Creates Foundation To Boost 'quality & Quantity Of Funds' In Fight Against COVID-19

"It will be some time before we know the full extent of the impact of disruptions to health care during COVID-19 on people with noncommunicable diseases. It is very important not only that care for people living with NCDs is included in national response and preparedness plans for COVID-19 -̶ but those innovative ways are found to implement those plans," said Dr. Bente Mikkelsen, Director of the Department of Noncommunicable Diseases at WHO.

Read: 'Findings On Safety & Efficacy Of Hydroxychloroquine Expected By Mid-June': WHO