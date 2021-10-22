WHO Says COVID Has Severely Affected Healthcare Staff, May Have Killed Between 80k-180 K

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed lives of between 80,000 and 180,000 healthcare workers. Divulging further details, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised that healthcare staff should be given priority when it comes to COVID vaccinations, and even expressed concerns over uneven vaccination distribution. As per a UN report, these COVID-related fatalities were recorded during the time period of January 2020 and May 2021.

This alarming prediction is made in the recent WHO working paper based on the 3.45 million COVID-19 deaths which were recorded by the UN health agency up to May, a number WHO claims is approximately 60% lower than the actual number of COVID-related deaths.

The WHO was supported by worldwide partners trying to eradicate the outbreak, while presenting an urgent demand for tangible action on behalf of healthcare staff to emphasise the necessity for their protection. Globally, there are around 135 million healthcare employees serving people.

WHO head calls for protection to healthcare workers

During a press briefing on Thursday, Ghebreyesus stated that according to data from 119 countries, two out of every five healthcare workers in the world are completely immunised. However, that average conceals significant variations among geographies and income groups, he added.

The WHO head went on to say that in Africa, just one out of every ten healthcare professionals were completely vaccinated, which is relatively less in comparison to eight out of ten in high-income nations. Further, Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior official at the WHO, previously stated that the COVID-19 problem may easily stretch on well into 2022, due to the inability to provide poorer nations with enough vaccines.

Furthermore, the WHO Director-General said that the foundation of every healthcare system is its staff. As per the UN report, “COVID-19 is a powerful demonstration of just how much we rely on these men and women, and how vulnerable we all are when the people who protect our health are themselves unprotected”, he asserted.

A growing proportion of healthcare workers continues to suffer from exhaustion, stress, anxiety, as well as depression, according to WHO and partners. The WHO head even said that the truth that millions of health professionals have still not been inoculated is a reflection on the governments and corporations that manage the worldwide distribution of vaccines.

The leaders of the G20 major industrialised nations will gather in ten days to talk about the vaccination distribution. Approximately 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be manufactured, which is required to reach the goal of vaccinating 40% of the population of each nation's people by the end of this year. Presently, 82 countries are on the verge of reaching that goal. In roughly 75% of those nations, the issue is one of inadequate supply of vaccines.

Gordon Brown, former UK Prime Minister and present WHO Ambassador for Global Health Financing, told the media via videoconference that G20 countries failing to act swiftly on vaccine donations will lead to a "moral catastrophe of historic proportions." COVAX has received a commitment of donations from these countries totaling over 1.2 billion vaccination doses. But only 150 million have been supplied so far, according to the WHO.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)