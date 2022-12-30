WHO Says It Is ‘still Gathering’ Information On Uzbek Deaths Linked To Indian Cough Syrup

In the wake of the deaths which allegedly occurred in Uzbekistan due to an Indian cough syrup, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it is still assessing the matter and continues to remain in touch with Uzbek authorities. "We are in touch with the Uzbek authorities and are still in the process of gathering information and validating reports,” WHO told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, the Uzbek health ministry had said that 18 children had died after allegedly consuming high doses of 'Doc-1 Max', a cough syrup manufactured by Noida-based firm Marion Biotech. Following this, India sought a detailed report on the fatalities, with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) launching a probe into it.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addresses Uzbek deaths

The incident was also addressed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) during a press briefing on Thursday. "We also understand that the Uzbek authorities are investigating this case including whether there is a possible link between the cough syrups allegedly manufactured in India," spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"We have also seen the press release that was released by the Ministry of Health a little while ago. Uzbek authorities have not formally taken up the matter with us. Nevertheless, our embassy has contacted the Uzbek side and is seeking further details of their own investigation," he added.

Furthermore, Bagchi said that the ministry is providing consular assistance to those individuals against whom legal action has been taken by Uzbek authorities. "We understand that legal action has been initiated by the Uzbek authorities against some people including the local representatives of the company there and in that context we are extending necessary consular assistance,” he said.