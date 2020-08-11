WHO Says 'it’s Never Too Late To Turn The Outbreak Around' As Global Cases Cross 20 Mn

On August 10, Coronavirus pandemic touched new records as the number of cases all around the world has surpassed 20 million marks, and sadly, death cases will also pass 750,000 marks soon. Concerned with all these, the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lamented that behind these numbers there is great pain and suffering, but on the other side, there is a sign of optimism as the economy around the world is bouncing back to the pre-COVID era and said its never too late to turn the pandemic around and there are green shoots of hope. He also warned against the despair and said if the virus could be suppressed effectively, “we can safely open up societies”.

He also gave examples of nations like New Zealand and Rwanda, those who successfully controlled the spread of the contagious virus. Tedros also discussed the essential elements to control deadly coronavirus, and emphasized the need for world leaders to steadfast actions against the infection and that Citizens should also embrace the measures against the virus.

A review by the World Health organization said, there are 165 candidates all around the world, in the race to find a vaccine and six candidates have successfully reached to the third phase of the vaccine trial. On the other hand, WHO’ emergency director Michael Ryan alerted and said the vaccine is only part of the answer, pointing towards diseases like polio and measles which have the vaccine, but are not fully eradicated. He also added we should be able to deliver the vaccine to the population that wants and demands it.

Read: Indians Are The Most Confident In World To Travel After Coronavirus Pandemic: Study

Two essential elements to address the #COVID19 pandemic effectively:

1. Leaders must step up to take action

2. Citizens need to embrace key measures



If we suppress the virus effectively, we can safely open up societies. pic.twitter.com/paBqikijzn — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 10, 2020

Read: Gilead Seeks ‘full-time’ Approval For Antiviral Drug Remdesivir With US FDA

Targeted Lockdowns

In addition, Tedros also used the example of the United Kingdom and France that had recently imposed targeted lockdowns in regions experiencing COVID outbreaks as well as making mandatory to wear masks and face coverings. The Director-General of the WHO claimed that these were good examples of strategies that could be adopted by nations that were experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and do not want to implement and nationwide lockdown again.

The deadly coronavirus which allegedly began in an illegal wet market in Wuhan, China, last year has quickly spread all over the world, the virus named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation has infected 19,947,340 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 732,650. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource center, the United States has reported a total of at least 5,071,306 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 163,252. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicenter of the deadly virus, followed by Brazil that has reported 3,035,422 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 101,049.

(Image Credit-AP)

Read: UK Names 'Channel Threat Commander' As Boat Crossings Surge

Read: Victoria State's Virus Figures Steady For Second Day