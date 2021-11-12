WHO Says It’s ‘unlikely’ For Turkmenistan To Have No COVID Cases Since Start Of Pandemic

A senior official of the World Health Organisation(WHO) has expressed doubts about Turkmenistan’s claims on zero COVID-19 cases reported in the country. Speaking to BBC, Catherine Smallwood, a WHO senior emergencies officer said that it was “unlikely” that the Coronavirus is not spreading in Turkmenistan. The Turkmenistan authorities have insisted that they have zero COVID-19 cases in the country.

Catherine Smallwood told BBC that the COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading across the world for nearly two years and as per “scientific point of view”, it is “unlikely” that the virus is not spreading in Turkmenistan. Smallwood’s comments represent the first public reaction of the WHO to Turkmenistan's claim of zero Coronavirus cases in the country. The WHO gets the statistics of COVID-19 cases from the countries and they further inform the global Coronavirus data.

WHO expresses doubt over zero COVID-19 cases in Turkmenistan

Furthermore, the WHO senior official said that the health body could not “call into action” whether a country was following legal obligations in sharing information regarding the global health crisis. She insisted that it was important for them to have a discussion with Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow rather than making a statement over the matter. Earlier in July 2020, a team of WHO experts led by Dr Catherine Smallwood visited Turkmenistan.

During their visit, the team of experts visited hospitals, health centres, laboratories, and border crossings, as per the WHO press release. After the visit, the WHO experts had suggested that the Turkmenistan authorities should further enhance the health measures that are needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. She had raised concern about reports of an increase in the number of acute respiratory infections and pneumonia. Speaking to BBC, Smallwood revealed that during their visit to Turkmenistan, the experts gave “concrete actions” that needed to be taken in the country.

Earlier, Ruslan Myatiev, an exile from Turkmenistan and editor of the Netherlands-based Turkmen News, said that he had personally gathered the names of over 60 people who he claimed had died of coronavirus inside Turkmenistan, as per CNN report. Myatiev informed that he had verified all the recorded deaths with health records, revealing medical treatment consistent with COVID-19 victims.

Image: Twitter/AlistairColeman/AP/Pixabay