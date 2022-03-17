A combination of factors, including the lifting of mask mandates, ending physical distancing and the misinformation that the Omicron is the last variant of the SARS-CoV-2 are causing an uptick of worldwide coronavirus cases, WHO warned. In its latest report, which was published on Wednesday, the global health body said that after witnessing a plunge in cases for over several weeks, COVID cases are on the rise once again, "especially in parts of Asia.” The revelation comes as the global cases of the lethal respiratory infection crossed 464,497,701 on Thursday.

Addressing media reporters in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus revealed that there has been an 8 per cent increase in detection of COVID-19 cases, with more than 11 million positive test results in the past week. However, he asserted that there was a surge in cases even without proper testing at many places implying that the caseload was just the “tip of an iceberg.” Gebreyesus predicted that caseload is expected to increase further, “particularly in areas where measures to prevent transmission have been lifted or vaccination levels are low” in susceptible populations.

"Each country is facing a different situation with different challenges, but the pandemic is not over”, Tedros warns.

“We still have Omicron which is transmitting at a very intense level around the world. We have sub-lineages of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2. BA.2 is more transmissible, and this is the most transmissible variant we have seen of the SARS-COV2 virus to date”, WHO expert Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove explained.

China under lockdown

Recently, a significant rise of COVID-19 cases in the northeastern city of Changchun prompted China to impose a lockdown of the city's 9 million residents. Residents are being asked to stay at home and go through three rounds of mass testing, while non-essential businesses have been closed and transportation links have been disrupted. It is pertinent to point out that China was the first country in the world to impose a lockdown in the city of Wuhan following the outbreak of COVID in 2020, in what has also been debated as the origin of the virus.

(Image: AP)