As the world continues to battle the Delta variant, scientists in South Africa have discovered a new variant -- B.1.1.529 that is likely to evade the immune response. On Friday, advisers to the World Health Organization (WHO) held special session about a worrying new variant of the COVID-19 and suggested that the new variant 'Omicron' poses an increased risk of reinfection in the community. The independent group of experts, which periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses if specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behaviour of the virus, informed that the variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are "concerning." The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November.

The first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on 9 November, the WHO panel said in a statement released on Twitter. Following the detection, the epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterised by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant. In recent weeks, infections have increased steeply, coinciding with 'Omicron'.

The new #COVID19 virus variant - Omicron - has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. This is why we need to speed up our efforts to deliver on #VaccinEquity ASAP and protect the most vulnerable everywhere. https://t.co/b9QBMJXtJl — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 26, 2021

"Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa," the WHO said. Following this, the apex health care body urged citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of COVID-19, including proven public health and social measures such as wearing well-fitting masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, improving the ventilation of indoor spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and getting vaccinated. The new variant has also underscored the need to bolster vaccine equity and ensure all populations are inoculated against the virus, WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said through a Twitter post on Friday.

New COVID-19 variant in South Africa

Presently, 'omicron' or the B.1.1.529 has also been detected in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. South African health authorities have stated that the new variant has a "high number of mutations" which as they pointed out are "concerning for predicted immune evasion and transmissibility." Multiple samples tested at Gauteng showed there is a rapid increase in detection of the variant in other provinces of the country as well. So far South Africa has reported 77 COVID cases of the new variant. Meanwhile, Israel has reported one case of the 'omicron' variant, following which it has banned travel to and from most African countries.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)