COVID-19: WHO Says Reopening Without Control Is 'recipe For Disaster'

World Health Organization (WHO) on August 31, warned that reopening of countries without the coronavirus being under control was a “recipe for disaster”. Speaking at a press briefing, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that if countries were serious about reopening, they should also get serious about “suppressing transmissions and saving lives.”

“The more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up. Opening up without having control is a recipe for disaster. It’s not one size fits all, it’s not all or nothing, Ghebreyesus added.

Although, Ghebreyesus reocgnised that many people were getting tired of the restrictions and wanted to return to normality eight months into the pandemic, there was a need to do it “safely”. The 55 year old biologist admitted that no country could pretend that the pandemic was over. Calling it “fatal to people of all ages, he said the virus was still spreading at an alarming rate.

"WHO fully supports efforts to re-open economies and societies. We want to see children returning to school and people returning to the workplace – but we want to see it done safely."-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 31, 2020

'Impossible balance'

He said though reopening and suppressing the virus may seem like an "impossible balance", but, in reality, it was not. “It can be done & it has been done. But it can only be done if countries are in control of transmission," he said. WHO also gave a list of things which must be done in order to take control.

Firstly, countries should prevent “amplifying event” like cluster of people in places like stadiums, nightclubs, place of worships. Secondly, they should reduce deaths by protecting vulnerable groups, including older people, those with underlying conditions and essential workers. Thirdly, it advised individuals to must play their part by taking the measures we know work to protect themselves & others like staying at least one metre away from others, clean your hands regularly and practise respiratory etiquette. Lastly, they advised governments to take tailored actions to "find, isolate, test and care for cases & trace and quarantine contacts. Widespread stay-at-home orders can be avoided if countries take temporary and geographically-targeted interventions."

