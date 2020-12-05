WHO Says 'vaccines Don't Equal Zero COVID-19', Urges To Take Precautionary Measures

The roll-out of vaccines would not by itself eliminate COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on December 4, warning against complacency as COVID-19 continues to surge in many countries. Speaking at a virtual press briefing, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan asserted that vaccines did not equal zero Covid adding that the drugs would not do the job by themselves. His remarks come as three leading pharmaceutical brands including AstraZeneca and Pfizer have declared their vaccine candidates successful and many, including Russia’s Sputnik V and France’s Sanofi, are amidst final phase trials.

He pointed out that precautionary measures and vigilance along with COVID-19 vaccine would be required to uproot the coronavirus pandemic from the world. He also stated that despite many countries looking forward to giving emergency authorization to vaccine candidates, the drug against COVID-19 would not be available with everyone early next year.

'Many places are witnessing high transmission'

Meanwhile, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that with the success of vaccines," we can now start to see the light at the end of the tunnel". Regardless, the UN agency expressed concerns about the growing perception that the COVID-19 was over. "The truth is at present, many places are witnessing very high transmission of the virus, which is putting enormous pressure on hospitals, intensive care units and health workers," WHO chief warned.

According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, a total of 65,862,427 people have contracted the deadly lethal infection across 191 countries and regions. As per the Baltimore based University, a total of 1,518,096 people have lost their lives. The US with over 14,367,459 cases and India with over 9,571,559 cases remain at the top of the list.

