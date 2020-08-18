WHO Says World Must Administer Widespread Anti-flu Vaccinations This Year

On August 18 World Health Organization’s senior adviser Bruce Aylward said the world must manage widespread anti-flu vaccinations this year to avoid the risk of complicating coronavirus infections. In a press briefing in Geneva World Health Organization’s epidemiologist, Maria Van Kerkhove told the press, as per research and study less than 10% population has evidence of antibodies against the contagious virus.

The World Health Organisation’s regional director Takeshi Kasai said that coronavirus is being easily spread in people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s and many are not even aware that they are affected. He added that more and more people including the elderly, the sick people in long-term care, and people living in densely populated areas, are more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. Reports suggest that there are 22,052,385 cases of coronavirus currently in the entire world with 777,470 deaths which have been reported. The highest number of cases are reported in the United States of America.

WHO warns Asia-Pacific region

On August 16, WHO officials warned that the Asia-Pacific region has started a “new phase” in the novel COVID-19 pandemic with mostly younger population driving the spread of the coronavirus. In a virtual press conference, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Dr. Takeshi Kasai said, “What we are observing is not simply a resurgence, we believe it is a signal that we have entered a new phase of the pandemic in the Asia-Pacific.”

Kasai stressed that it was now the people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s that were the covert carrier of the virus and were felicitating its fast spread. He added that it was in fact the younger population that was “increasingly driving” spread of COVID-19 infection. He noted, that the patients in this age bracket particularly were mostly asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms and therefore, it was challenging to ascertain who these patients are via tracing methods.

