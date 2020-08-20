WHO: World Nowhere Close To 'herd Immunity' Needed To Fight Coronavirus

On August 19, the World Health Organization said that the world is nowhere close to herd immunity levels needed to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading. Reports suggest that ‘herd immunity’ can only be achieved when the population is immune to a disease. This is done to provide indirect protection to the people who are not immune to the disease. On August 18, the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program executive director Dr Michael Ryan said that the focus should be on stopping the virus and not facilitating further.

Two forms of herd immunity

Reports from international media suggest that there are two forms of herd immunity. The first form is when a person becomes infected with a virus or is given a vaccine using which the body’s cells fight back against the virus. However, the second form involves ‘memory cells’. This is when some of the cells recognise the virus. When the virus re-enters the body, the cells recognise it and destroy it with antibodies. This is done in order to neutralize the effect.

Reports suggest that analysis of patients infected with the novel coronavirus has concluded that most of them have SARS-Cov-2 virus in their system. The issue faced is that it is too early to tell how effective the body’s memory of this infection actually is. The WHO reportedly said that they do not have the required data to confirm if antibodies protect the virus. The WHO cannot even tell as to what antibody levels are required. They added that there is very insufficient information to tell if the people who have recovered are still protected from a second infection.

The WHO’s regional director Takeshi Kasai, on August 18, reportedly said that coronavirus is being easily spread in people in their 20s, 30s and 40s and many are not even aware that they are affected. He added that more and more people including the elderly, the sick people in long-term care and people living in densely populated areas, are more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. Reports suggest that there are 22,362,935 cases of coronavirus currently in the entire world with 785,412 deaths which have been reported. The highest number of cases are reported in the United States of America.

