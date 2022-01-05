WHO Suggests 14-day Quarantine For COVID Patients; To Meet On Jan 19 To Review Situation

As the new highly complex and mutated Omicron B.1.1.529 variant continues to grip the nations worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday clearly stated that it still recommends a 14-day quarantine for those infected. WHO official Abdi Mahamud from the organization’s COVID-19 Incident Management Support Team, told a press briefing that the accurate duration of quarantine for those who contract COVID-19 must ideally isolate for 14 days as the patients start to recover within five to seven days since the onset of their symptoms.

Nations worldwide, however, have set the quarantine period based on their individual situations but WHO’s Mahamud explains that in countries with low infections, a longer quarantine time could, in fact, help keep the COVID-19 case numbers as low as possible. Although, the latter iterated that the shorter quarantines may be justified as it may help keep countries’ economies running and might effectively work in nations with runaway cases.

The WHO official, shockingly, revealed at the conference that it is possible for an individual to be infected with both influenza and COVID-19 at the same time. While there is little risk for the two viruses to combine, both may cause the disease to spike at the same time and affect the health of the infected person, he said.

Quarantine immediately after COVID exposure: CDC backs

According to WHO, 128 countries have now reported cases of the Omicron variant, although the South Africa that registered record drop-off, hospitalization, and death rates has recently started witnessing a decline. But the WHO recommends at least 14-day quarantine for those who come in contact with the COVID-19 positive person even if the country was recording waning cases as the infection takes at least a week into the recovery.

Quarantine immediately after “you might have been exposed to the virus and may or may not have been infected,” says CDC. This, it adds, stops transmission of COVID-19 by keeping people who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 apart from others. “Stay home and away from other people for at least 5 days (day 0 through day 5) after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19,” the US health organization iterates, adding that the date of your exposure is considered day 0.

WHO set to meet on Jan 19 to review COVID situation

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunisation is scheduled to meet on January 19 to review the situation.The group will discuss a wide range of topics, including the timing of boosters, the mixing of vaccines and the composition of future vaccines.