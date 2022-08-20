Last Updated:

WHO Suggests Two Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Against Ebola, Calls For Improved Access

The recommendation to treat Ebola comes as a result of an examination and analysis of clinical trials for the monoclonal antibodies mAb114 and REGN-EB3

WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday released guidelines for the Ebola virus disease treatments, giving strong recommendations for the usage of two monoclonal antibodies. According to a news release from WHO, the organisation has also requested more people worldwide to access the two life-saving Ebola medicines.  

Further, the recommendation comes as a result of an examination and analysis of clinical trials for the monoclonal antibodies mAb114 (also known as Ansuvimab or Ebanga) and REGN-EB3 (also called Inmazeb), which have shown to have obvious advantages for those who have tested positive for the often-fatal Ebola disease. This includes older people, women who are pregnant, breastfeeding women, children and babies whose mothers were diagnosed with Ebola during the first week after giving birth. 

According to the WHO, these clinical trials were carried out while there were Ebola outbreaks. The world health body even highlighted that the largest trial was conducted in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, indicating that even during Ebola outbreaks in challenging environments, the greatest degree of scientific rigour can be implemented. The UN body also offered advice on medications like ZMapp and remdesivir that shouldn't be used as therapies. 

New recommendations for Ebola patients

The new recommendations will help in the care of Ebola patients as well as the preparation and response of policymakers. Further, it accomplishes clinical care guidelines that explain the optimal supportive treatment that Ebola patients should get, including the necessary tests to do, pain management, nutrition, co-infection management, and other strategies that put patients on the fastest possible route to recovery, as per WHO. 

Dr. Richard Kojan, a co-chair of the Guideline Development Group of specialists chosen by WHO, and president of ALIMA, The Alliance for International Medical Action, said, “This therapeutic guide is a critical tool to fight Ebola”. Kojan added, “It will help reassure the communities, health care workers and patients, that this life-threatening disease can be treated thanks to effective drugs. From now on, people infected with the Ebola virus will have a greater chance of recovering if they seek care as early as possible.” 

Ebola was formerly thought to be "a near certain killer," but improvements in care and treatments over the past years have altered the way the illness is treated, according to fellow co-chair Dr. Robert Fowler from the University of Toronto in Canada. “Provision of best supportive medical care to patients, combined with monoclonal antibody treatment – MAb114 or REGN-EB3 – now leads to recovery for the vast majority of people,” as per him.  

The WHO stated that these medications should be accessible where they are most required, notably in places where active Ebola outbreaks are taking place or where the possibility of an outbreak is high or very likely, as access to these medications remains difficult, particularly in underdeveloped areas. The UN agency is prepared to assist nations, suppliers, and partners in enhancing access to the two medications, as per a UN News report. 

