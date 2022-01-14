WHO Suggests two new Drugs To Treat COVID-19 Patients, Here Is All We Know

Amid the spike of Omicron cases worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, January 13, approved the two new COVID-19 medications, in which one can be administered to the patients with critical illness, while the other would be given to the non-severe situations. According to a UN report, the first medicine named Baricitinib is a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, which is a type of drug used to treat autoimmune diseases, blood and bone marrow cancers, as well as rheumatoid arthritis.

The drug Baricitinib is "strongly recommended" with the combination of corticosteroids for individuals with serious or critical illness, as per the WHO Guideline Development Group. Further, in the same release, WHO has issued a conditional recommendation for the usage of the other drug called Sotrovimab, which is a monoclonal antibody, for non-severe cases.

Experts recommend Baricitinib by relying on "moderate certainty evidence"

The group of international experts who recommended Baricitinib did so relying on "moderate certainty evidence" that it enhances survival and lessens the need for ventilation. There was no evidence of an increase in negative effects. Furthermore, according to the experts, it has a similar impact as other arthritis medications known as interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors. As a result, they recommend picking the optimal choice based on cost, accessibility, and clinical expertise when both medications are accessible. It is not advised to use both medications at the same time.

In addition to this, the two additional JAK inhibitors such as Ruxolitinib and Tofacitinib are likewise not recommended for individuals with severe or critical COVID-19 infection, according to the experts' advice. Meanwhile, when further evidence becomes available, the organisation will update its monoclonal antibody guidelines.

Seven trials conducted on 4,000 COVID patients

Furthermore, these suggestions have been made on the fresh information from seven trials that included almost 4,000 COVID patients with non-severe, severe, and critical infections. The recommendations, which were developed by WHO with methodological assistance from the MAGIC Evidence Ecosystem Foundation, give reliable information and assist physicians in making better decisions with their patients.

The recommendations are beneficial in the fast-moving research domains, according to the organisation, since they allow researchers to revise data summaries whenever new information becomes available. According to the UN report, the new guidance also includes conditional suggestions for the usage of Casirivimab-imdevimab (another monoclonal antibody treatment) in certain COVID patients, as well as recommendations against the use of convalescent plasma, ivermectin, and hydroxychloroquine, regardless of disease severity. It also recommends the use of interleukin-6 receptor blockers as well as systemic corticosteroids for individuals with severe or critical COVID-19 symptoms.

(Image: Shutterstock)