WHO Team To Assist South Africa In Battling With Coronavirus Pandemic

South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that a World Health Organisation (WHO) surge team will assist South Africa in battling the novel coronavirus. According to reports, a total of 583,653 cases have been reported so far with 11,677 fatalities. The team comprises 43 members. Out of which 16 arrived in the country on August 14.

Recovery rate of South Africa increased

According to reports, the recovery rate of South Africa has increased from 48 per cent to 80 per cent as the number of new confirmed cases has dropped from over 12,000 a day to an average over the past week of around 5,000 a day. Minister Zweli Mkhize reportedly said that various people have been asking about the need of a surge team when the country has moved past its surge phase. He added that the country is not past anything as the country still stands with the fifth highest positive cases in the world.

South Africa has been involved with the organisation previously as well during the outbreaks of cholera and listeriosis. Talking about this, Mkhize said that the team will look at the South African situation “with fresh eyes and may be able to identify blind spots or offer a perspective we might not have considered”. He added, the country is still faced with devastation that the virus has caused in social lives, well being, economy and environment and with the risk of resurgence, the government would not want to allow the virus to grow again.

According to reports, on August 15, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the National State of Disaster has been extended till September 15 in South Africa. This was declared in order to battle the novel coronavirus. However, the nationwide lockdown has been eased. Reports suggest that the government has come to Level-2 of its five-level strategic approach to allow economic activity to resume in the country.

(Image Credits: AP)