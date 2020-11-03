WHO: Technical Lead On COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove Says No Virus Clusters On Premises

After the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had gone into self-quarantine, the technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove said that the WHO has recorded no cases of coronavirus transmissions on the premises. Earlier, Tedros announced that he's going into self-isolation after coming into contact with a person infected with the Coronavirus. In a tweet, he said, "I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home”. However, as per the official, “ he is "well and without symptoms”.

I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

My @WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

No clusters found as of now

In a briefing, Van Kerkhove said, “We are tracking all of the cases that are happening amongst staff doing contact tracing forward, doing contact tracing backwards to make sure we understand how people were infected and making sure that transmissions not taking place. We haven't had any transmission take place on the premises. We have no clusters on the premises”. Michael Ryan, who is the executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme said that Tedros is not required to get a COVID-19 test as of now. He said, “His testing will depend on the arrival of symptoms or otherwise, and he may be tested in the days to come, but our current protocols don't require that he be tested. He is at home in quarantine and, as you can see very well, working away and continuing to do his job in supporting the world”.

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has also gone into quarantine after a person from her circle was diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection. According to reports, a spokesperson from the German minister's office said Kramp-Karrenbauer is healthy and has tested negative for COVID-19. The spokesperson further added that the minister is planning to work from home for the next 6 days. The spokesperson also said that no further COVID-19 tests for Kramp-Karrenbauer have been planned for now.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected 47,237,899 people worldwide with the global death toll reaching at 1,209,786. The 55-year-old former Ethiopian minister of health and foreign affairs has for months reiterated that each person has a role to play in halting the spread of the virus.

