World Health Organisation (WHO) has entered a collaboration with celebrities, cancer survivors and other community organisations in a bid to raise awareness and mobilise efforts against cervical cancer. Addressing the media, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that cervical cancer is the fourth most common form of life-threatening disease noting that it causes “immense suffering.” However, he said that the disease was “completely preventable” and can be treated easily if diagnosed early. Notably, Ghebreyesus's statement comes a day ahead of the first anniversary of Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action 2021 which is marked on November 17.

“Cervical cancer causes immense suffering, but it’s almost completely preventable and, if diagnosed early enough, one of the most successfully treatable cancers,” Tedros said. “We have the tools to make cervical cancer history, but only if we make those tools available to everyone who needs them. Together with our partners in the WHO cervical cancer elimination initiative, that’s what we aim to do,” he added.

On 17 November, #GlowTeal. Join survivors, advocates, community & 🌐 leaders on the Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action, as we help raise awareness & reflect on 🔑 accomplishments since the launch of the first #CervicalCancer Elimination Strategy.



👉https://t.co/AhBSgwwGNp pic.twitter.com/7Vl6D2auN3 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 15, 2021

Although the WHO chief emphasised that early access could lead to successful treatment of cervical cancer, he highlighted that women and girls in “poorest countries” are deprived of clinical screening, vaccines as well as proper treatment. Notably, the risk of the disease increases sixfold for women who have already contracted HIV.

"Last year, just 13 per cent of girls aged nine to 14 globally were inoculated against HPV, while some 80 countries – representing around two-thirds of the global cervical cancer burden – have yet to introduce vaccination," WHO stated.

WHO lauds efforts on prevention of Cervical Cancer

According to the global health body, cervical cancer can be completely eliminated if 90% of girls are vaccinated 70% of women are screened 90% of women who need it receive treatment. Meanwhile, WHO lauded efforts by governments to eliminate the disease. Other nations were commended for "training healthcare workers with newer, portable devices to thermally ablate pre-cancers, a process that uses heat to remove destroy tissues, or for expanding use of self-sampling for cervical abnormalities." As described by WHO, the latter process "allows women to collect their own swab, which can reduce stigma and provide access to those who live far from health facilities. WHO added that the samples can be run on the same laboratory platforms used to support polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19".

Image: AP